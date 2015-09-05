Match ends, Annan Athletic 2, East Fife 0.
Annan Athletic 2-0 East Fife
Josh Todd and Rabin Omar were both on target as table-topping Annan Athletic secured victory over League Two rivals East Fife.
The hosts opened the scoring when Smart Osadolor launched a quick counter-attack following an East Fife corner, crossing for Todd to score.
And it was Omar who made the points safe, breaking into the box before firing home a low left-foot strike.
Annan are level with Berwick on 10 points after five games.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Hart
- 5Watson
- 2BlackSubstituted forNormanat 81'minutes
- 3SwinglehurstBooked at 68mins
- 7Omar
- 8FlynnSubstituted forFergusonat 75'minutes
- 6Sloan
- 4McNiff
- 10Todd
- 9WeathersonSubstituted forMcColmat 83'minutes
- 11Osadolor
Substitutes
- 12Currie
- 14Ferguson
- 15McStay
- 16Watson
- 17McColm
- 18Norman
- 21McDonald
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 16Mercer
- 17Kerr
- 5Page
- 15NaysmithBooked at 84mins
- 7MurraySubstituted forBrownat 64'minutes
- 6WalkerBooked at 80mins
- 11WilkieSubstituted forSutherlandat 85'minutes
- 3SlatteryBooked at 74mins
- 9Austin
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 2Mullen
- 4Campbell
- 8Brown
- 12O'Kane
- 14MacGregor
- 18Sutherland
- 21Couser
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 510
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 2, East Fife 0.
Attempt missed. Stuart McColm (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ross Brown.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 2, East Fife 0. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Todd.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Josh Todd (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Craig Sutherland replaces Kyle Wilkie.
Booking
Gary Naysmith (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Naysmith (East Fife).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Stuart McColm replaces Peter Weatherson.
Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Scott Norman replaces Steven Black because of an injury.
Booking
Allan Walker (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Steven Black (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. David Ferguson replaces Matthew Flynn.
Booking
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Nathan Austin (East Fife).
Steven Black (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Brown (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Ross Brown replaces Craig Murray.
Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).
Gary Naysmith (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.