Annan Athletic 2-0 East Fife

From the section

Josh Todd and Rabin Omar were both on target as table-topping Annan Athletic secured victory over League Two rivals East Fife.

The hosts opened the scoring when Smart Osadolor launched a quick counter-attack following an East Fife corner, crossing for Todd to score.

And it was Omar who made the points safe, breaking into the box before firing home a low left-foot strike.

Annan are level with Berwick on 10 points after five games.