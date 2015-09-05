Match ends, Altrincham 2, Cheltenham Town 1.
Altrincham 2-1 Cheltenham Town
-
- From the section Conference
Altrincham inflicted a first defeat of the National League season on Cheltenham thanks to Sam Heathcote's stoppage-time winner.
The hosts took the lead when Ryan Crowther latched onto James Lawrie's through ball before poking home.
Aaron Downes restored parity when he nodded Kyle Storer's cross past Altrincham keeper Tim Deasy.
But the home side stole victory deep into added time when Heathcote coolly slotted the ball home from close range.
Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"Frustrating is probably the main feeling of the team. We had a few opportunities, we created chances, but not enough simple chances.
"We had loads of possession and a lot of times we got to the final third and didn't give that quality.
"They caught us on the break right at the end. Nobody likes losing so it's back to the drawing board now.
"We didn't do ourselves any justice today. We had the possession and not the sharpness and we need to work on that moving forward."
Line-ups
Altrincham
- 17Deasy
- 2Densmore
- 6Leather
- 4Moult
- 3Griffin
- 22ParryBooked at 40mins
- 7Lawrie
- 14O'KeefeSubstituted forCrowtherat 29'minutesSubstituted forHeathcoteat 90+2'minutes
- 20Sinnott
- 9Rankine
- 18BowermanSubstituted forReevesat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Reeves
- 12Heathcote
- 19Crowther
- 21Swift
- 24Davis
Cheltenham
- 1Phillips
- 24DickieSubstituted forVaughanat 83'minutes
- 5Downes
- 7PellSubstituted forCookeat 83'minutes
- 2Barthram
- 6ParslowBooked at 69mins
- 4Storer
- 14HallSubstituted forWatersat 73'minutes
- 11Munns
- 10Morgan-Smith
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 8Waters
- 12Kitscha
- 18Rowe
- 19Vaughan
- 27Cooke
- Referee:
- Jason Whiteley
- Attendance:
- 1,206
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Altrincham 2, Cheltenham Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 2, Cheltenham Town 1. Sam Heathcote (Altrincham) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Rankine.
Attempt blocked. Sam Heathcote (Altrincham) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Sam Heathcote replaces Ryan Crowther because of an injury.
Corner, Cheltenham Town.
Hand ball by Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town).
Foul by Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town).
Andrew Parry (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Jake Moult (Altrincham).
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Damian Reeves replaces George Bowerman.
Attempt saved. Michael Rankine (Altrincham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Josh Cooke replaces Harry Pell.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Lee Vaughan replaces Robert Dickie.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 1, Cheltenham Town 1. Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Storer.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Cheltenham Town.
Attempt saved. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the right side of the box is saved.
Corner, Cheltenham Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Billy Waters replaces Asa Hall.
Foul by Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town).
Jordan Sinnott (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Munns.
Corner, Cheltenham Town.
Attempt missed. Michael Rankine (Altrincham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shaun Densmore with a cross.
Booking
Danny Parslow (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Parslow (Cheltenham Town).
George Bowerman (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Altrincham.
Corner, Altrincham.
Attempt saved. Shaun Densmore (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 1, Cheltenham Town 0. Ryan Crowther (Altrincham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Sinnott.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Crowther (Altrincham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Michael Rankine (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Corner, Altrincham.
Attempt saved. Jordan Sinnott (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town).
Ryan Crowther (Altrincham) wins a free kick.