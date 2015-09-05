Altrincham 2-1 Cheltenham Town

Altrincham inflicted a first defeat of the National League season on Cheltenham thanks to Sam Heathcote's stoppage-time winner.

The hosts took the lead when Ryan Crowther latched onto James Lawrie's through ball before poking home.

Aaron Downes restored parity when he nodded Kyle Storer's cross past Altrincham keeper Tim Deasy.

But the home side stole victory deep into added time when Heathcote coolly slotted the ball home from close range.

Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"Frustrating is probably the main feeling of the team. We had a few opportunities, we created chances, but not enough simple chances.

"We had loads of possession and a lot of times we got to the final third and didn't give that quality.

"They caught us on the break right at the end. Nobody likes losing so it's back to the drawing board now.

"We didn't do ourselves any justice today. We had the possession and not the sharpness and we need to work on that moving forward."