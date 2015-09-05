Exeter City 4-0 Leyton Orient

Exeter striker Tom Nichols has scored three goals this season

Exeter City thumped early League Two leaders' Leyton Orient to end their winning start to the season.

Tom Nichols put Exeter ahead from the spot after he was fouled by Charlie Grainger, before Alex Nicholls fired in from long range to double their lead.

Orient almost found their way back into the game but Matt Oakley cleared Jay Simpson's header off the line.

Nichols scored his second penalty when David Wheeler was brought down by Alan Dunne, before Wheeler sealed the win.

Leyton Orient manager Ian Hendon told BBC London 94.9:

Media playback is not supported on this device Hendon on Exeter v Leyton Orient

"The penalty early on unsettled us but the defeat was fair and square.

"They took their chances and we didn't. We had a lot of possession of the ball and didn't work their keeper nearly enough.

"Charlie [Grainger] was maybe a bit hyped up, came out early on and made a bad decision. But in the second half he made a few good saves.

"We lost 4-0 but in my opinion I don't think that is a fair reflection of what went on. The 'manager of the month curse' struck big-time today."