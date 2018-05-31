BBC Sport - Football Focus predictions: Darren Campbell takes on Mark Lawrenson

Focus predictions: Darren Campbell

Former Olympic sprinter Darren Campbell takes on BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson in the Football Focus predictions game.

The Manchester United fan, who has worked as a sprint coach with several Premier League clubs, reveals his favourite player and gives his thoughts on Louis van Gaal's side this season.

Available to UK users only.

Watch Football Focus, Saturday August 29, 11:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

