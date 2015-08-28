Billy Mckay: Dundee United sign Wigan forward on loan

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland

Wigan Athletic forward Billy Mckay
Billy Mckay has made 10 appearances for Wigan without scoring

Dundee United have signed striker Billy Mckay on a season-long loan from English League One side Wigan Athletic.

The two clubs had agreed a fee of around £200,000 for Mckay to move to Tannadice on a permanent deal.

However, Mckay, 26, failed to reach a severance agreement with the Lancashire club.

The Northern Ireland international had also been courted by Ross County and Hibernian.

He moved to England in January from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a deal worth £150,000 but has struggled to make the breakthrough at Wigan, featuring only 10 times for the first team without scoring.

Sixty-two of Mckay's 79 career goals have been scored in Scotland with Inverness. He previously played for Hinckley United and Northampton Town.

