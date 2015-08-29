Milan 2-1 Empoli

Sinisa Mihajlovic left Sampdoria for Milan in the summer

Sinisa Mihajlovic was furious with his team despite picking up his first competitive win as AC Milan boss.

Summer signings Carlos Bacca and Luiz Adriano scored the goals as Milan, for whom loan signing Mario Balotelli was an unused substitute, beat Empoli 2-1.

Mihajlovic said: "The result is the only thing to salvage, nothing else.

"I saw the players too tense and frightened. Courage and personality was lacking from my players. We won, but I feel like I have lost."

Bacca rounded keeper Lukasz Skorupski to open the scoring and after Ricky Saponara's equaliser, Adriano headed home the winner.

Milan finished 10th in Serie A last season under previous boss Filippo Inzaghi.

"Last year we would have lost this match, but this year we won because we had two forwards that created chances by themselves," Mihajlovic added.

"I take all the responsibility because I am the one that has to send the players out onto the pitch without the fear of conceding a goal. I thought I was at a good point after pre-season, but now I am re-evaluating everything.

"Goalkeeper Diego Lopez took more touches on the ball than a midfielder and that is not right. Even the players were down in the changing room because they know we won only because of the goals from the two forwards."

The next match for Milan is the derby with Inter, the club where Mihajlovic ended his playing career and started coaching, on 13 September.

"A derby is always a unique match. The winner will be the one that makes the least mistakes, the one that dares more and those that believe the most in themselves," he said.