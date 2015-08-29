Match ends, Milan 2, Empoli 1.
Milan 2-1 Empoli
Sinisa Mihajlovic was furious with his team despite picking up his first competitive win as AC Milan boss.
Summer signings Carlos Bacca and Luiz Adriano scored the goals as Milan, for whom loan signing Mario Balotelli was an unused substitute, beat Empoli 2-1.
Mihajlovic said: "The result is the only thing to salvage, nothing else.
"I saw the players too tense and frightened. Courage and personality was lacking from my players. We won, but I feel like I have lost."
Bacca rounded keeper Lukasz Skorupski to open the scoring and after Ricky Saponara's equaliser, Adriano headed home the winner.
Milan finished 10th in Serie A last season under previous boss Filippo Inzaghi.
"Last year we would have lost this match, but this year we won because we had two forwards that created chances by themselves," Mihajlovic added.
"I take all the responsibility because I am the one that has to send the players out onto the pitch without the fear of conceding a goal. I thought I was at a good point after pre-season, but now I am re-evaluating everything.
"Goalkeeper Diego Lopez took more touches on the ball than a midfielder and that is not right. Even the players were down in the changing room because they know we won only because of the goals from the two forwards."
The next match for Milan is the derby with Inter, the club where Mihajlovic ended his playing career and started coaching, on 13 September.
"A derby is always a unique match. The winner will be the one that makes the least mistakes, the one that dares more and those that believe the most in themselves," he said.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 1López
- 2De Sciglio
- 17Zapata
- 13Romagnoli
- 31Antonelli
- 91BertolacciSubstituted forPoliat 83'minutes
- 34de Jong
- 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forBonaventuraat 55'minutes
- 23NocerinoSubstituted forKuckaat 45'minutes
- 70Bacca
- 9De Souza da Silva
Substitutes
- 10Honda
- 11Cerci
- 16Poli
- 18Montolivo
- 20Abate
- 27Kucka
- 28Bonaventura
- 32Abbiati
- 33Dias da Costa
- 45Balotelli
- 81Zaccardo
- 99Donnarumma
Empoli
- 28Skorupski
- 3Zambelli
- 26TonelliBooked at 27mins
- 19BarbaSubstituted forCostaat 80'minutes
- 21Mário Rui
- 17Zielinski
- 14DiousseSubstituted forMaielloat 76'minutes
- 5Saponara
- 11Croce
- 20Pucciarelli
- 7MaccaroneBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMchedlidzeat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pugliesi
- 6Bittante
- 8Signorelli
- 9Mchedlidze
- 12Pompeu da Silva
- 13Maiello
- 15Costa
- 23Pelagotti
- 31Camporese
- 33Krunic
- 55Martinelli
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
- Attendance:
- 34,382
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 2, Empoli 1.
Mário Rui (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Poli (Milan).
Foul by Andrea Costa (Empoli).
Luiz Adriano (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Levan Mchedlidze (Empoli).
Cristian Zapata (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Raffaele Maiello (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan).
Raffaele Maiello (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan).
Attempt missed. Daniele Croce (Empoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Andrea Poli replaces Andrea Bertolacci.
Attempt missed. Riccardo Saponara (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Andrea Bertolacci (Milan).
Raffaele Maiello (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raffaele Maiello following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Andrea Costa replaces Federico Barba because of an injury.
Foul by Andrea Bertolacci (Milan).
Piotr Zielinski (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Carlos Bacca (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luca Antonelli.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Federico Barba (Empoli) because of an injury.
Luiz Adriano (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Barba (Empoli).
Offside, Milan. Mattia De Sciglio tries a through ball, but Luiz Adriano is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Raffaele Maiello replaces Assane Diousse.
Offside, Milan. Cristian Zapata tries a through ball, but Luca Antonelli is caught offside.
Foul by Luiz Adriano (Milan).
Mário Rui (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carlos Bacca (Milan).
Lorenzo Tonelli (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Riccardo Saponara (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Levan Mchedlidze.
Offside, Milan. Mattia De Sciglio tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Federico Barba (Empoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Cristian Zapata.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 2, Empoli 1. Luiz Adriano (Milan) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Lorenzo Tonelli.
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.