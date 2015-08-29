Match ends, Real Madrid 5, Real Betis 0.
Real Madrid 5-0 Real Betis
Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez both scored twice as Rafael Benitez enjoyed an emphatic win over Real Betis in his first home game as Real Madrid coach.
Bale headed Madrid in front from a second-minute Rodriguez cross and completed the scoring with a superb long-range strike a minute from time.
Rodriguez scored a stunning first-half free-kick and also netted with an overhead kick after Karim Benzema's header had made it 3-0.
Betis's Ruben Castro missed a penalty.
Former Liverpool coach Benitez needed an impressive performance after his first game in charge brought only a 0-0 draw at Sporting Gijon.
And his new side delivered it after Bale's early strike immediately had removed any pressure.
The only surprise of the night was that Cristiano Ronaldo did not get on the score sheet.
Last season's leading La Liga scorer was denied several times by former Real Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan.
But Adan had no answer to the accuracy of Rodriguez and Bale, who must have removed any doubts about his immediate future at the Bernabeu Stadium with a display that brought him two goals and an assist for Benzema's goal two minutes into the second half.
Real Betis, who won promotion last season under former West Bromwich Albion manager Pepe Mel, were denied a consolation goal when Navas kept out Castro's penalty after Raphael Varane was harshly judged to have fouled Jorge Molina.
Hail the support act
Cristiano Ronaldo is the main man at the Bernabeu Stadium but is yet to score this season after a frustrating night in front of goal.
Manager Rafael Benitez will need his goals at some point but has no shortage of other players to plug the gap.
Between them, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Karim Benzema scored 56 times last season - five less than Ronaldo's incredible total.
To have the three up and running this time gave Benitez the ideal start in his first home game.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 23Danilo
- 2VaraneBooked at 60mins
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 19ModricSubstituted forKovacicat 75'minutes
- 8KroosBooked at 24minsSubstituted forCasemiroat 64'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 10Rodríguez
- 11Bale
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forIscoat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Pepe
- 13Casilla
- 14Casemiro
- 15Carvajal
- 16Kovacic
- 20Rodríguez Ruiz
- 22Isco
Real Betis
- 13Adán
- 12Piccini
- 20Pezzella
- 4González Cabrera
- 2MolineroBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMolinaat 45'minutes
- 16Cejudo
- 14Torres BuiguesBooked at 90mins
- 18A N'DiayeSubstituted fordos Santos Araujoat 81'minutes
- 11VargasBooked at 29mins
- 10CeballosSubstituted forDigardat 53'minutes
- 24Castro
Substitutes
- 1Giménez
- 8Rennella
- 15Digard
- 17Westermann
- 19Molina
- 22Portillo
- 25dos Santos Araujo
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 65,958
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 5, Real Betis 0.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).
Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Xavi Torres (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xavi Torres (Real Betis).
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Casemiro.
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 5, Real Betis 0. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Casemiro.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Bruno.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Didier Digard (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bruno (Real Betis).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Germán Pezzella.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Didier Digard (Real Betis).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Petros replaces Alfred N'Diaye.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Germán Pezzella (Real Betis).
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Casemiro with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Cristiano Piccini.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Luka Modric.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Álvaro Cejudo (Real Betis) because of an injury.
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Álvaro Cejudo (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Cejudo (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Vargas.
Foul by Danilo (Real Madrid).
Alfred N'Diaye (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Casemiro replaces Toni Kroos.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a through ball.