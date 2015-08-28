Football Focus for BBC World News

Dan Walker is joined by John Hartson for this week's Football Focus, which features an interview with Claudio Ranieri on his return to the Premier League with Leicester City.

Also on the show is Patrick Bamford, who discusses his loan deal from Chelsea to Crystal Palace, while Teddy Sheringham chats about his return to football as manager of Stevenage.

Plus we round up the big stories from the week, including Pedro's move to Chelsea, the Spanish Super Cup and Memphis Depay's impressive display in the Champions League.