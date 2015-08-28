BBC Sport - Football Focus for BBC World News

Football Focus for BBC World News

Dan Walker is joined by John Hartson for this week's Football Focus, which features an interview with Claudio Ranieri on his return to the Premier League with Leicester City.

Also on the show is Patrick Bamford, who discusses his loan deal from Chelsea to Crystal Palace, while Teddy Sheringham chats about his return to football as manager of Stevenage.

Plus we round up the big stories from the week, including Pedro's move to Chelsea, the Spanish Super Cup and Memphis Depay's impressive display in the Champions League.

Top videos

Video

Football Focus for BBC World News

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Video

Highlights: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Video

Suarez free-kick gives Uruguay early lead

Video

Salah opens scoring for Egypt with smart finish

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England's record breakers, Rodriguez inspires Colombia & Honda saves Japan

Video

Five great Rooney Premier League goals

Video

Highlights: Buttler century clinches England series whitewash

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How England fans reacted to record win

Video

Evans wins first qualifier in straight sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: England 6-1 Panama

Video

Highlights: Poland 0-3 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 2-2 Senegal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired