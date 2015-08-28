Son Heung-min: Tottenham sign forward from Leverkusen

Son Heung-min has scored a career total of 41 goals in 131 Bundesliga games

Tottenham have signed South Korean forward Son Heung-min from German club Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old scored 29 goals in 87 appearances for Leverkusen having joined them from Hamburg in 2013.

The deal, subject to a work permit and international clearance, is reportedly worth £22m, and he has signed a contract until 2020.

Spurs have also had two bids for Saido Berahino rejected by West Brom, who say the 22-year-old will not be sold.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has likened his club's pursuit of Berahino to a frustrated love affair and the signing of Son could now see them end their interest in the England Under-21 international.

Son is a regular at international level, with 11 goals in his 44 appearances for South Korea, including one against Algeria at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"I'm looking forward to going there and performing for the Spurs fans as soon as possible," said Son, who will wear the number seven shirt for his new club. "Bold and daring - this is how I like to try to play."