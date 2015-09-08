England 2-0 Switzerland

Wayne Rooney is England's record goalscorer with 50 goals in 107 matches

Wayne Rooney made history by breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time England goalscoring record in the Euro 2016 qualifier against Switzerland at Wembley.

England captain Rooney equalled Charlton's tally of 49 with a penalty in the victory against San Marino on Saturday that ensured a place in France next summer.

And he was on the spot again late on in Tuesday's match against the Swiss for goal number 50 to erase a record that has stood for 45 years.

It looked like Rooney might be made to wait until England's meeting with Estonia at Wembley next month as Switzerland frustrated Roy Hodgson's side until their resistance was eventually broken.

England substitute Harry Kane pierced the deadlock with a crisp finish after 67 minutes and Rooney rewrote the record books with a thunderous penalty six minutes from time, earning a standing ovation from the Wembley gallery.

It ensured his side completed eight wins out of eight, securing top spot in Group E.

Relive the action here

Listen to Wayne Rooney on BBC Radio 5 live.

Rooney's moment of glory

Media playback is not supported on this device Rooney record is fantastic - Shearer

A roar of anticipation swept around Wembley as soon as Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi pointed to the spot after Raheem Sterling had been fouled.

Rooney picked up the ball with the weight of expectation and history on his shoulders, but responded with an emphatic right-footed penalty that gave Swiss keeper Yann Sommer no chance, even though he got a hand to it.

As he celebrated the crowd of 75,751 inside Wembley - joined by manager Hodgson and his backroom team - rose to acclaim the 29-year-old as he was engulfed by team-mates. Even the travelling Swiss fans generously recognised the significance of the moment. History had been made.

Kane's growing stature

Harry Kane has scored three goals in four England matches

With Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck dealing with long-term injury problems, Hodgson will be eager to see others stake their claim to partner Rooney at Euro 2016 in France next summer.

And 21-year-old Spurs striker Harry Kane is making a compelling case with his second successive goalscoring appearance as a substitute.

Kane looks a natural at international level, scoring with a wonderfully composed chip in San Marino then drilling home a low finish against Switzerland to end the stalemate.

He has a well-rounded, mature game and approach and has time to develop further before France.

Kane's efforts with England may well have beneficial spin-offs for Tottenham, who have waiting for him to find a spark this season. His spell on international duty may well have provided it.

Who staked their England claim?

It is hard for anyone to stake a serious claim in a game that was drab and dull for large periods.

England performed like a side that had already qualified for Euro 2016 and Switzerland did not contain the quality to make them pay for their below-par performance.

It was a bitter night for Manchester City's Fabian Delph, who went down clutching his hamstring inside 15 seconds and now faces another spell on the sidelines.

The big winners were Manchester United pair Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling, who were both outstanding. Shaw excelled in defence and attack while Smalling confirmed the growing stature he has shown for United this season.

Everton's Ross Barkley flitted in and out of the game while Swansea City midfield man Jonjo Shelvey faded after a bright first 20 minutes.

Man of the match: Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw confirmed his rapid development at Manchester United this season with a fine display that makes him a serious contender to be England's first-choice left-back

"I don't think Sir Bobby Charlton will be too disappointed"

England manager Roy Hodgson to BBC Radio 5 live: "I wasn't at all satisfied with the first half. But Wayne is the story of the night. I'm still happy too that despite not playing anywhere near our best we were still able to win the game against a good team.

"We are so delighted for Wayne. We made a small presentation in the dressing room to Wayne, a football shirt with 50 on the back. He gave a very good speech in accepting that. I don't think Sir Bobby Charlton will be too disappointed."

Stats you need to know

Rooney has scored in England's last seven competitive fixtures at Wembley - a post-war record

Rooney has now scored 300 goals for club and country

Switzerland were the last team to score more than once against England at Wembley in a competitive fixture (2-2 in June 2011)

Only Santi Cazorla (16) has created more goalscoring chances in the Premier League this season than Jonjo Shelvey (14)

England have lost only one of their last 21 games against the Swiss

England remain the only side to have a 100% record in the Euro 2016 qualifiers

What next?

England, already qualified for Euro 2016, finish Group E with a home match against Estonia on 9 October, followed by a trip to Lithuania three days later.

Hodgson's men then have friendlies in Spain and at home to France in November, before travelling to Germany for a final warm-up match in March.