Lewis Grabban: Alex Neil vows to resolve issues with Norwich striker

Lewis Grabban has started one game this season - Norwich's 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace

Norwich boss Alex Neil says he will fix any potential problems with striker Lewis Grabban following reports that he stormed out of the team hotel ahead of the League Cup win over Rotherham.

Grabban was not in City's squad for Tuesday's game, with rumours suggesting he was angry at being omitted.

Norwich recently rejected three bids from Bournemouth for the 27-year-old.

"I don't have any issues with any player," said Neil. "He might have an issue but I'll quickly fix it."

Following his side's 2-1 second-round win at the New York Stadium, the Norwich boss added: "There won't be any shedding of light. Any sort of thing that happens behind closed doors stays there and that has always been the case and that will remain the case.

"As far as I am concerned Lewis Grabban is a Norwich player, bottom line, that is it. Every player has got a price, but they [Bournemouth] have to meet a valuation we think the player is at, not what they think the player is valued at.

"We have rejected three bids from Bournemouth and the bids we have received were not anywhere near the valuation of our player.

"Until we get to a stage where the bids are acceptable then Lewis Grabban remains a Norwich player."

Neil's striking options were boosted on Tuesday as Ricky Van Wolfswinkel scored his first Canaries goal in over two years to help the side to victory.

This came after Jonny Howson had given Norwich the lead and enabled them to progress despite Paul Green's 80th-minute goal for the Millers.