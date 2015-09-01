Scunthorpe United v Barnsley
-
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Daniels
- 2Wiseman
- 18KingSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 66'minutes
- 20Goode
- 3Laird
- 16Adelakun
- 4McAllister
- 12Bishop
- 23Wallace
- 22HopperSubstituted forMaddenat 69'minutes
- 29WoottonSubstituted forvan Veenat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Syers
- 9Madden
- 10van Veen
- 13Anyon
- 28McSheffrey
Barnsley
- 13Townsend
- 32WabaraSubstituted forBreeat 56'minutes
- 5Nyatanga
- 26Mawson
- 3Smith
- 27K Harris
- 7Scowen
- 20RothwellSubstituted forDigbyat 81'minutes
- 21CrowleySubstituted forWilkinsonat 87'minutes
- 15Watkins
- 9WinnallBooked at 47mins
Substitutes
- 2Bree
- 4Roberts
- 8Hourihane
- 14Digby
- 18Wilkinson
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 1,796
Match Stats
Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamBarnsley
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9