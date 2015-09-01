EFL Trophy - Northern First Round
Scunthorpe1Barnsley2

Scunthorpe United v Barnsley

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Daniels
  • 2Wiseman
  • 18KingSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 66'minutes
  • 20Goode
  • 3Laird
  • 16Adelakun
  • 4McAllister
  • 12Bishop
  • 23Wallace
  • 22HopperSubstituted forMaddenat 69'minutes
  • 29WoottonSubstituted forvan Veenat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Syers
  • 9Madden
  • 10van Veen
  • 13Anyon
  • 28McSheffrey

Barnsley

  • 13Townsend
  • 32WabaraSubstituted forBreeat 56'minutes
  • 5Nyatanga
  • 26Mawson
  • 3Smith
  • 27K Harris
  • 7Scowen
  • 20RothwellSubstituted forDigbyat 81'minutes
  • 21CrowleySubstituted forWilkinsonat 87'minutes
  • 15Watkins
  • 9WinnallBooked at 47mins

Substitutes

  • 2Bree
  • 4Roberts
  • 8Hourihane
  • 14Digby
  • 18Wilkinson
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
1,796

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away9

