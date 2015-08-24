BBC Sport - Joe Bryan: Bristol City wing-back delighted at first win
Bryan delighted at first Robins win
- From the section Football
Joe Bryan speaks to BBC Points West after Bristol City earn their first win in the Championship since being promoted.
The Robins beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside on Saturday.
