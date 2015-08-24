BBC Sport - Joe Bryan: Bristol City wing-back delighted at first win

Bryan delighted at first Robins win

Joe Bryan speaks to BBC Points West after Bristol City earn their first win in the Championship since being promoted.

The Robins beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside on Saturday.

