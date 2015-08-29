Premier League
Newcastle0Arsenal1

Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal

By Timothy Abraham

BBC Sport

Fabricio Coloccini
Arsenal have scored only three goals in the Premier League this season and two of them have been own goals

An own goal from defender Fabricio Coloccini gave Arsenal an unconvincing victory over 10-man Newcastle.

Arsenal scored early in the second half when winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's angled shot on the rebound clipped Coloccini's heel and went into the net.

The hosts had earlier seen striker Aleksandar Mitrovic sent off in the 16th minute for a rash challenge on Gunners midfielder Francis Coquelin.

Newcastle failed to register a single shot on target in the entire contest.

Arsenal have not lost at St James' Park in the league since December 2005 and have won their last eight games against Newcastle, scoring 21 goals and conceding just six.

Newcastle boss Steve McClaren has still to to taste victory in the Premier League after four matches at his new club.

Relive Arsenal's 1-0 win over Newcastle

Reaction to this match and the rest of Saturday's action

Alan Shearer on Twitter
BBC Match Of The Day pundit Alan Shearer praised former club Newcastle's efforts against Arsenal

Arsenal's lack of goals still a concern

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger described his side's start to the season as "very average" before this game and although the Gunners secured three points at St James' Park their strikers continue to misfire.

After Mitrovic's 16th-minute dismissal, Arsenal dominated possession in the final third of the pitch but were unable to turn that superiority into goals.

Theo Walcott's best effort was to lift a chance he should have scored over the crossbar while substitute Olivier Giroud made little impact when he came on.

With the transfer window set to close on Tuesday, Arsenal's supporters will be hoping Wenger has a goalscorer lined up from somewhere.

Arsenal and Newcastle heat map
Arsenal's failure to convert their dominance into goals is shown by their heat map, right, compared to Newcastle's on the left

McClaren must control Mitrovic

Media playback is not supported on this device

Red card very harsh - McClaren

Newcastle signed Mitrovic from Anderlecht for £13m in the summer and the Serbia international arrived with a reputation as a volatile player.

McClaren had already said that the 20-year-old must show more "emotional control" after yellow cards in his first two Premier League games.

After Mitrovic's senseless high tackle on Coquelin, the former England manager's words will need to be much tougher than that.

McClaren felt the sending off was "harsh" and "clumsy" but he cannot afford to be playing matches with 10 men and at the moment Mitrovic looks like a red card waiting to happen.

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Aleksandar Mitrovic has been shown two yellow cards and a red in his first three league matches

Are the Gunners title challengers?

This is supposed to be the season that Arsenal graduate from top-four regulars to title contenders.

At the moment it's hard to build a compelling case that they will rival teams like Manchester City, although it is still very early days.

Wenger was pleased with the way in which his side "kept our nerve" and described their display as "mature and intelligent".

It's an old cliche that champions have to win ugly but if Arsenal have serious ambitions on the top prize they should be breezing past a 10-man Newcastle side.

Man of the match - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
The winner went down as an own goal but Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (left) still provided the majority of threat posed by the visiting side at St James' Park

Managers' reaction

Newcastle boss Steve McClaren told BT Sport: "All we could do is show spirit and fight and they were magnificent. What a crowd as well. It was a harsh red card. It was more clumsy and he stood on his foot. I just felt early on there were too many yellows and it was a rod for the referee's back."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told BT Sport: "We were always on top. We were mature and intelligent and the win was important so maybe we were a bit cautious. They toughened the game up, they decided from the start to make it very physical but we kept our nerve."

Media playback is not supported on this device

It looked a red card to me - Wenger

The stats you need to know

  • Arsene Wenger has won 10 out of his 11 matches against Steve McClaren
  • Newcastle have been shown nine red cards since the start of last season, more than any other Premier League side
  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches against Newcastle
  • Newcastle have not had a shot on target since the first half of their match against Swansea on 15 August

'Arsenal are going to struggle this season'

BBC Radio 5 live's Danny Mills: "On the balance of play, Arsenal have probably deserved to win. It's three points, and the style of this performance will be forgotten about if Arsenal continue to improve. But do they have the out-and-out cutting edge to challenge for the title? I think Arsenal are going to struggle this season."

Line-ups

Newcastle

  • 1Krul
  • 22Janmaat
  • 18MbembaBooked at 19mins
  • 2ColocciniBooked at 90mins
  • 19Haidara
  • 8AnitaBooked at 48minsSubstituted forPérezat 72'minutes
  • 4Colback
  • 7SissokoBooked at 3minsSubstituted forCisséat 78'minutes
  • 5WijnaldumBooked at 49mins
  • 20ThauvinBooked at 26minsSubstituted forde Jongat 87'minutes
  • 45MitrovicBooked at 16mins

Substitutes

  • 9Cissé
  • 10de Jong
  • 14Obertan
  • 17Pérez
  • 24Tioté
  • 26Darlow
  • 27Taylor

Arsenal

  • 33Cech
  • 24Bellerín
  • 5Gabriel
  • 6Koscielny
  • 18Monreal
  • 34Coquelin
  • 19CazorlaBooked at 49mins
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forArtetaat 81'minutes
  • 16Ramsey
  • 17Sánchez
  • 14WalcottSubstituted forGiroudat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Debuchy
  • 3Gibbs
  • 8Arteta
  • 12Giroud
  • 13Ospina
  • 21Chambers
  • 28Campbell
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
50,388

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home1
Away22
Shots on Target
Home0
Away9
Corners
Home0
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Arsenal 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Arsenal 1.

Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a through ball.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Massadio Haidara.

Booking

Fabricio Coloccini (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.

Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).

Attempt saved. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla with a cross.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Daryl Janmaat.

Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.

Attempt saved. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Siem de Jong replaces Florian Thauvin.

Francis Coquelin (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).

Foul by Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal).

Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tim Krul.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Mikel Arteta replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).

Florian Thauvin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fabricio Coloccini (Newcastle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Papiss Demba Cissé replaces Moussa Sissoko.

Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ayoze Pérez.

Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Massadio Haidara.

Offside, Newcastle United. Daryl Janmaat tries a through ball, but Florian Thauvin is caught offside.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).

Chancel Mbemba (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez replaces Vurnon Anita.

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

Offside, Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud replaces Theo Walcott.

Attempt saved. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.

Theo Walcott (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabricio Coloccini (Newcastle United).

Foul by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).

Florian Thauvin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City44001001012
2Crystal Palace43018539
3Leicester42208538
4Man Utd32102027
5Arsenal42113307
6Liverpool421123-17
7West Ham42029636
8Swansea31205325
9Everton41215415
10Norwich31115504
11Bournemouth411256-14
12Aston Villa411245-14
13Chelsea411269-34
14West Brom411236-34
15Tottenham403134-13
16Watford403124-23
17Stoke402235-22
18Newcastle402225-32
19Southampton302125-32
20Sunderland4022610-42
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you