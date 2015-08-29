League One
Blackpool0Walsall4

Blackpool 0-4 Walsall

Romaine Sawyers
Romaine Sawyers is a Saint Kitts and Nevis international

A Romaine Sawyers double fired Walsall to the top of League One as they thrashed rock-bottom Blackpool.

The hosts started well with David Ferguson's fierce shot well-held by goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

But Sawyers poked in from Jason Demetriou's through ball to put the Saddlers ahead, and Tom Aldred turned Rico Henry's cross into his own net.

Sam Mantom headed in from Demetriou's cross, before Sawyers unleashed a fine 25-yard strike into the top corner.

Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Dean Smith: Walsall boss on win at Blackpool

"There was a lot of expectation for us to win but teams don't just roll over.

"The team are giving me real selection teasers at the moment.

"The fluidity of the team is really impressing me.

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 23Letheren
  • 16Boyce
  • 5Robertson
  • 15Aldred
  • 3Ferguson
  • 11Cameron
  • 8PottsSubstituted forCubero Loriaat 62'minutes
  • 4McAlister
  • 21Osayi-SamuelSubstituted forRiversat 71'minutes
  • 9Cullen
  • 10RedshawSubstituted forThomasat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Jones
  • 7Rivers
  • 12Oliver
  • 13Boney
  • 17Thomas
  • 18Dunne
  • 22Cubero Loria

Walsall

  • 1Etheridge
  • 6Downing
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Taylor
  • 2Demetriou
  • 7Chambers
  • 8Mantom
  • 17FlanaganSubstituted forBaxendaleat 80'minutes
  • 14HenrySubstituted forFordeat 73'minutes
  • 9BradshawSubstituted forCookat 79'minutes
  • 10Sawyers

Substitutes

  • 11Baxendale
  • 12Forde
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 15Lalkovic
  • 16Preston
  • 18Morris
  • 21Cook
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton
Attendance:
7,489

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home14
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 0, Walsall 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Walsall 4.

Attempt saved. Kwame Thomas (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Anthony Forde (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jason Demetriou (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Mark Cullen (Blackpool).

Andy Taylor (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kwame Thomas (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

José Cubero (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Baxendale (Walsall).

Attempt saved. Tom Aldred (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by James O'Connor.

Attempt saved. Tom Aldred (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Sam Mantom.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. James Baxendale replaces Reece Flanagan.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Jordan Cook replaces Tom Bradshaw.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.

Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Henry Cameron (Blackpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 0, Walsall 4. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Rico Henry.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Jarrett Rivers replaces Bright Samuel.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 0, Walsall 3. Sam Mantom (Walsall) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jason Demetriou with a cross.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Tom Aldred.

Foul by Kwame Thomas (Blackpool).

Andy Taylor (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Sam Mantom (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Reece Flanagan (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Kwame Thomas replaces Jack Redshaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. José Cubero replaces Brad Potts.

Attempt missed. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Goal!

Own Goal by Tom Aldred, Blackpool. Blackpool 0, Walsall 2.

Attempt missed. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by James O'Connor.

Attempt missed. Rico Henry (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Tom Aldred.

Attempt missed. Sam Mantom (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall5410113813
2Sheff Utd540195412
3Burton540174312
4Gillingham5320103711
5Rochdale531182610
6Chesterfield531174310
7Coventry430110469
8Swindon52219728
9Fleetwood52129727
10Oldham51404317
11Wigan52124407
12Barnsley521258-37
13Port Vale51316426
14Doncaster513134-16
15Scunthorpe512257-25
16Bradford512247-35
17Bury50411011-14
18Peterborough511359-44
19Millwall5113410-64
20Colchester5032510-53
21Shrewsbury502347-32
22Southend402214-32
23Crewe502359-42
24Blackpool5014312-91
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you