Florian Thauvin: Newcastle sign winger & loan out Remy Cabella

Florian Thauvin began his senior career at Grenoble in 2010

Newcastle have signed Marseille winger Florian Thauvin on a five-year contract, with Remy Cabella loaned to the French club as part of the deal.

Frenchman Thauvin, who joins for a reported £12m, is the Premier League club's fifth summer signing.

Midfielder Cabella, 25, moves the other way on a season-long loan, which will become a permanent move next summer.

"I have come from France to a really big club and am very happy to be here," said Thauvin, 22.

The France Under-21 international added: "It is a big honour to know that Newcastle have been after me for such a long time and that they wanted me that much.

"They have put their trust in me and I am looking forward to playing for the team."

Thauvin made 81 appearances for Marseille over the last two seasons, scoring 15 goals.

Newcastle boss Steve McClaren, said: "He is a perfect signing for this club - someone who is young, with great potential and is one of the best young players in Europe.

"He is an exciting, creative talent who can score goals and make assists, and we believe he will have a very bright future at Newcastle."

