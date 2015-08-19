Michael Frey: Nottingham Forest move is off - Dougie Freedman

Michael Frey scored two goals in seven league starts for Lille last season but was injured in January

Nottingham Forest will not be signing forward Michael Frey from Lille, says Reds boss Dougie Freedman.

Forest had been set to tie up a loan deal for the 22-year-old former Switzerland Under-21 international.

Freedman told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I am going to pull the plug, that will not happen now and it's a dead deal.

"He has not played since January. With the current situation we are in, I need players to come in and get up and running straight away."

Frey, who joined Lille in the summer of 2014 and had previously attracted interest from Liverpool, had been out of action through injury since January.

"I just feel we have to bring in someone who can play straight away," continued Freedman.

"Unfortunately, with Michael not playing since January, we had to pull the plug."