Andy Reid: Nottingham Forest boss Freedman urges patience

An injured Andy Reid walks off the pitch after being hurt in the game against Derby County in September
Andy Reid played only six games for Nottingham Forest last season

Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman says people should not expect too much too soon from Andy Reid.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who returned to action on Monday for the under-21s, has not played a first-team game since last September.

Freedman said: "We've got to be patient. We shouldn't rush him no matter what the circumstances are.

"When you're out for 11 months, especially at the age he's at, it's very difficult."

Reid injured his groin against rivals Derby County - the same match in which Chris Cohen suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury - and has suffered numerous setbacks on his comeback from the problem.

He played an hour of Forest Under-21s' draw with Brentford and set up the first goal.

Freedman continued: "He's got the ability, he's got a good attitude and, hopefully, after the international break we will see a fit Andy Reid.

"He's a good guy, we get on very well, I've known him a long time. I just hope people are patient with him.

"It's difficult for me as well. I'm desperate to get him back but we have to take into account his longer-term future."

