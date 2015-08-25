Match ends, Luton Town 1(7), Stoke City 1(8).
Luton Town 1-1 Stoke City (Stoke win 8-7 on penalties)
Stoke survived an almighty League Cup second round scare, needing penalties to beat League Two side Luton Town.
With the scores 7-7 in the shootout, Luton defender Scott Griffiths hit the bar and Geoff Cameron slotted into the top corner to win it for the Potters.
Earlier, Jonathan Walters had given Stoke the lead, lobbing Luton keeper Elliott Justham after a great flick through from Stephen Ireland.
But Hatters sub Cameron McGeehan then levelled for Luton in injury time.
He tucked home Griffiths's left-wing cross to take it to extra time and, after the two sides could not be separated by another 30 minutes, it then became a show of near immaculate penalty taking.
The first 14 consecutive successful kicks were converted before Griffiths's heartbreaking miss for the Hatters.
However Luton, who have yet to win in the league under John Still this season, can go away with many of the plaudits, having stoutly kept out a side who finished ninth in the Premier League last season.
The hosts, who beat Championship side Bristol City in the first round, were the first to seriously test the opposition goalkeeper, when veteran Shay Given tipped over Griffiths's left-footed strike.
That was the only real chance of note in the first half - and the first of the second fell to Stoke striker Peter Crouch, who fired acrobatically wide from Bojan Krkic's cross before the former England man was denied by Justham, who kept out his close-range header.
But Walters, subject of interest from Norwich City, was then found brilliantly by Ireland and had the composure to flick the ball over the onrushing Justham.
That only spurred Luton on, and subs McGeehan and Hall were proving a handful, forcing Given into a fine double save, after McGeehan had earlier fired just wide from a Luke Wilkinson knockdown.
The impressive McGeehan was not to be denied, however, as he slotted in from close range to send the match to an extra 30 minutes.
Luton were in the ascendency, and McGeehan almost put his side ahead in extra time after great work from Hall, but struck inches wide.
Right at the death, the Potters had a free-kick in a great position, but forward Mame Biram Diouf was booked for trying to handle the ball into the net.
Line-ups
Luton
- 16Justham
- 2O'Donnell
- 6Cuthbert
- 30Wilkinson
- 12Griffiths
- 19Lee
- 25O'BrienBooked at 7mins
- 4SmithBooked at 103mins
- 11GreenSubstituted forMcGeehanat 60'minutes
- 23McQuoidSubstituted forBensonat 71'minutes
- 17RuddockSubstituted forHallat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tyler
- 5McNulty
- 8McGeehan
- 9Benson
- 10Hall
- 21Guttridge
- 22Mackail-Smith
Stoke
- 24Given
- 2BardsleyBooked at 51mins
- 26Wollscheid
- 12Wilson
- 3Pieters
- 21SidwellBooked at 45mins
- 7Ireland
- 19Walters
- 27BojanSubstituted forCameronat 87'minutes
- 10ArnautovicSubstituted forDioufat 96'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 25CrouchSubstituted forJoseluat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Joselu
- 15Van Ginkel
- 16Adam
- 18Diouf
- 20Cameron
- 23Teixeira
- 29Haugaard
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 6,099
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Luton Town 1(7), Stoke City 1(8).
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(7), Stoke City 1(8). Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty missed! Still Luton Town 1(7), Stoke City 1(7). Scott Griffiths (Luton Town) hits the bar with a left footed shot.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(7), Stoke City 1(7). Philipp Wollscheid (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(7), Stoke City 1(6). Jonathan Smith (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(6), Stoke City 1(6). Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(6), Stoke City 1(5). Stephen O'Donnell (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(5), Stoke City 1(5). Marc Wilson (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(5), Stoke City 1(4). Ryan Hall (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(4), Stoke City 1(4). Steve Sidwell (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(4), Stoke City 1(3). Luke Wilkinson (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(3), Stoke City 1(3). Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(3), Stoke City 1(2). Olly Lee (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(2), Stoke City 1(2). Joselu (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(2), Stoke City 1(1). Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(1), Stoke City 1(1). Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1(1), Stoke City 1. Paul Benson (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Luton Town 1, Stoke City 1.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Luton Town 1, Stoke City 1.
Attempt saved. Paul Benson (Luton Town) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Hall with a cross.
Booking
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City).
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town).
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Marc Wilson.
Attempt missed. Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Wilson.
Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Mark O'Brien.
Offside, Stoke City. Stephen Ireland tries a through ball, but Steve Sidwell is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Erik Pieters (Stoke City) because of an injury.
Marc Wilson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Benson (Luton Town).
Hand ball by Erik Pieters (Stoke City).
Second Half Extra Time begins Luton Town 1, Stoke City 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Luton Town 1, Stoke City 1.
Attempt blocked. Joselu (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Phil Bardsley.
Foul by Stephen Ireland (Stoke City).
Mark O'Brien (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Stephen Ireland (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.