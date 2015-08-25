Match ends, Aston Villa 5, Notts County 3.
Aston Villa 5-3 Notts County (AET)
-
- From the section Football
Aston Villa survived a major scare in the Capital One Cup second round as Scott Sinclair's hat-trick gave them victory over League Two Notts County.
Genaro Snijders gave County an early lead but Adama Traore levelled.
Jon Stead's penalty was cancelled out by Sinclair's first goal before Graham Burke put the Magpies ahead again.
Sinclair's penalty took the game to extra time, during which he completed his hat-trick and Joe Bennett scored a fifth Villa goal to seal the tie.
While Sinclair was undoubtedly the star of the game, Jack Grealish - who was one of just two survivors in the Villa team that lost 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday - also impressed against a club where he spent a productive loan spell two seasons ago.
The young forward set up both of his side's first two goals with penetrating runs and passes to lay on close-range finishes for Traore and Sinclair.
Both goals were equalisers after Snijders' looping 25-yard opener and Stead's penalty - following a foul on Izale McLeod - to make it 2-1 in first-half added time.
Burke, who was released by Villa in the summer, put County back in front with a superb curling finish 10 minutes into the second half, but Villa were back in it when Kieran Richardson was fouled in the box for a penalty, which Sinclair converted.
The 26-year-old complete his treble after 99 minutes with another tap-in, this time from substitute Joe Cole's squared pass before Bennett rounded off his driving run with a neat finish into the bottom corner of the net.
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 31BunnBooked at 45mins
- 21Hutton
- 24C Sánchez
- 2Baker
- 18Richardson
- 25GilSubstituted forBennettat 100'minutes
- 17Veretout
- 40GrealishBooked at 107mins
- 20TraoréSubstituted forColeat 60'minutes
- 19J AyewSubstituted forKozákat 72'minutes
- 9Sinclair
Substitutes
- 3Bennett
- 12Cole
- 27Kozák
- 34Suliman
- 35Taylor
- 36Sellars
- 41Watkins
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 28Swerts
- 2AmevorBooked at 53minsSubstituted forAudelat 71'minutes
- 32SprockelBooked at 90mins
- 18Hewitt
- 11Snijders
- 24CampbellSubstituted forJennerat 55'minutes
- 33Opoku AborahBooked at 109mins
- 26BurkeBooked at 10mins
- 30Stead
- 39McLeodSubstituted forSpencerat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Hollis
- 9Spencer
- 13Loach
- 23Valencic
- 27Jenner
- 31Audel
- 35Edwards
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 21,430
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Aston Villa 5, Notts County 3.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Roy Carroll.
Attempt saved. Libor Kozák (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Scott Sinclair (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Stanley Aborah.
Joe Cole (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gill Swerts (Notts County).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Gill Swerts.
Attempt missed. Graham Burke (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 5, Notts County 3. Joe Bennett (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Graham Burke.
Booking
Stanley Aborah (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Veretout (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stanley Aborah (Notts County).
Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
Stanley Aborah (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joe Bennett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stanley Aborah (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Scott Sinclair (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half Extra Time begins Aston Villa 4, Notts County 3.
First Half Extra Time ends, Aston Villa 4, Notts County 3.
Attempt missed. James Spencer (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Jordan Veretout (Aston Villa).
Stanley Aborah (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julian Jenner (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Joe Bennett replaces Carles Gil.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 4, Notts County 3. Scott Sinclair (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Cole.
Foul by Gill Swerts (Notts County).
Libor Kozák (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Baker (Aston Villa).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Gill Swerts.
Attempt saved. Genaro Snijders (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Alan Hutton.
First Half Extra Time begins Aston Villa 3, Notts County 3.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 3, Notts County 3.