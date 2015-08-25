Match ends, Bury 1, Leicester City 4.
Bury 1-4 Leicester City
Leicester City youngster Joe Dodoo hit a hat-trick on his debut as the Foxes reached the Capital One Cup third round by beating Bury at Gigg Lane.
Dodoo fired his side ahead on 25 minutes with a left-foot shot into the top left corner before striking two more in the final four minutes.
England Under-19 international Dodoo also set up Leicester's second on 41 minutes for Andrej Kramaric.
Bury netted when Tom Pope set up Danny Mayor four minutes after the break.
|Foxes maintain their hold on the Shakers
|Leicester have now won their last six meetings against Bury in all competitions.
But any second-half nerves the Premier League side felt were eased when Dodoo fired a right-foot shot into the bottom corner from six yards on 86 minutes, and then scored from just inside the area right on full-time.
The Foxes, second in the Premier League, stretched their unbeaten start under new manager Claudio Ranieri to four matches.
Line-ups
Bury
- 1Walton
- 2Riley
- 5Clarke
- 27Cameron
- 3HusseySubstituted forFouldsat 48'minutes
- 22Pugh
- 4Tutte
- 7HopeSubstituted forRoseat 49'minutes
- 8MellisSubstituted forJonesat 62'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 11Pope
- 10Mayor
Substitutes
- 12Sedgwick
- 14Jones
- 20Burgess
- 26Lainton
- 32Rose
- 35Foulds
Leicester
- 32Schwarzer
- 29Benalouane
- 18MooreSubstituted forde Laetat 90+1'minutes
- 27Wasilewski
- 28Fuchs
- 36Dodoo
- 33Inler
- 7Hammond
- 14Kanté
- 23Ulloa
- 19KramaricSubstituted forSchluppat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2de Laet
- 15Schlupp
- 17Simpson
- 30Chilwell
- 38Panayiotou
- 39Olukanmi
- 41Maddison
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 4,914
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 1, Leicester City 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Ritchie de Laet replaces Liam Moore.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 1, Leicester City 4. Joe Dodoo (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Ulloa.
Joe Riley (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City).
Goal!
Goal! Bury 1, Leicester City 3. Joe Dodoo (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Matthew Foulds.
Attempt saved. N'Golo Kanté (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Danny Rose (Bury).
Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danny Rose (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City).
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Yohan Benalouane.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by N'Golo Kanté.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Nathan Cameron.
Foul by Joe Riley (Bury).
Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (Leicester City).
Booking
Craig Jones (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Jones (Bury).
Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Danny Rose (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City).
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Matthew Foulds.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Andrej Kramaric.
Foul by Danny Pugh (Bury).
Gökhan Inler (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Craig Jones replaces Jacob Mellis.
Danny Pugh (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Hammond (Leicester City).
Attempt missed. Danny Pugh (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 1, Leicester City 2. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Pope.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Danny Rose replaces Tom Soares.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Matthew Foulds replaces Chris Hussey.