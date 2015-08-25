Bury 1-4 Leicester City

Joe Dodoo netted just 25 minutes into his Leicester City debut

Leicester City youngster Joe Dodoo hit a hat-trick on his debut as the Foxes reached the Capital One Cup third round by beating Bury at Gigg Lane.

Dodoo fired his side ahead on 25 minutes with a left-foot shot into the top left corner before striking two more in the final four minutes.

England Under-19 international Dodoo also set up Leicester's second on 41 minutes for Andrej Kramaric.

Bury netted when Tom Pope set up Danny Mayor four minutes after the break.

Foxes maintain their hold on the Shakers Leicester have now won their last six meetings against Bury in all competitions.

But any second-half nerves the Premier League side felt were eased when Dodoo fired a right-foot shot into the bottom corner from six yards on 86 minutes, and then scored from just inside the area right on full-time.

The Foxes, second in the Premier League, stretched their unbeaten start under new manager Claudio Ranieri to four matches.