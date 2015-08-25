Crystal Palace 4-1 Shrewsbury Town (AET)

From the section

Crystal Palace have not lost consecutive home League Cup games since 1965

Crystal Palace overcame a stubborn Shrewsbury side in extra time to reach round three of the Capital One Cup.

The Premier League side had to come from behind after Matt Tootle's low near-post finish had put Town ahead.

Dwight Gayle equalised from the spot after Wilfried Zaha was fouled but the League One side held on to full time.

But three goals in extra-time - a Glenn Murray penalty, Lee Chung-yong finish and Zaha header - won the game for Palace.

Shrewsbury boss Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"It's another big step towards building the profile of this football club.

"Anyone who was here would see that we're an impressive side for long periods against a talented Premier League team.

"We held our own and dominated for large periods. We didn't come here and hoof it we passed it and I'm very proud."