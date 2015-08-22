West Ham United 3-4 Bournemouth

Callum Wilson is in his first Premier League season

Bournemouth earned their first ever top-flight win as Callum Wilson's hat-trick downed West Ham in a dramatic encounter.

Wilson scored twice in the first half with first-time finishes, with left-back Aaron Cresswell at fault for both.

Mark Noble scored a penalty for West Ham and Cheikhou Kouyate levelled.

Marc Pugh put the Cherries ahead from 16 yards and Wilson scored a penalty, with Carl Jenkinson sent off, before Modibo Maiga ensured a tense finale.

Jenkinson's sending off, for a foul on the lively Max Gradel, was West Ham's fifth red card of the season.

Wilson hat-trick steals the show

As well as his hat-trick, Callum Wilson got involved in play outside the area, making 54 sprints and covering 11.25km

Wilson was the undoubted star of the show at Upton Park with his first Premier League goal. And then his second. And then a third.

The former England Under-21 striker scored 23 goals last season following his £3m move from Coventry as the Cherries were promoted to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old, who only made his full Football League debut in 2013, opened the scoring from Simon Francis's cross which he met with a venomous effort. His second was another first-time punt, this time after some poor Cresswell control in the box.

He passed up the opportunity to complete his hat-trick late in the first half when he squared to Gradel but it came from the spot with 11 minutes left.

Defensive errors and poor discipline cost Hammers

Media playback is not supported on this device Bilic: 'Unbelievable' errors cost Hammers

West Ham have only themselves to blame for their disappointing start to the season.

A Europa League qualifying exit was followed by a 2-0 win over Arsenal, but back-to-back defeats by some of the Premier League's weaker teams could cause manager Slaven Bilic to worry about his side's mentality.

Cresswell was the club's player of the year in 2014 but was horribly caught out by Francis for Bournemouth's opener and then sloppily controlled the ball which gifted Wilson his second goal.

West Ham improved a bit after the break, leading to their comeback, but the game was beyond them when Gradel destroyed Jenkinson for pace, which led to the defender fouling him for a penalty and red card.

And yet again Bilic - who accepted Jenkinson was rightly sent off - will need to reshuffle his team as a result of suspension, with the Arsenal loanee picking up their fifth red card in nine games this season.

Man of the match: Callum Wilson

There can be no doubt about the man of the match - Callum Wilson, who has now scored in the Premier League, Championship, League One and Conference

'Hammers need better mentality'

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic: "It went wrong from the start. We played a very bad first half. It is very hard to explain three of their four goals - you can't make errors like that at this level. They were more lively and more aggressive but you can't make those mistakes.

"It's not an alarming situation but we can't continue to play without more desire. We simply need a better mentality."

Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson: "It's a fantastic day on a personal note but the important thing is we got the three points.

Media playback is not supported on this device Important first win for Cherries - Howe

"In the first two games I think there were nerves, but today I felt we showed real confidence.

"There's a few things we need to brush up on but it's a fantastic result and instils confidence into the team."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It was a really strange game. We were in cruise control in the first half but that seemed to go out of the window after half-time when we made some strange decisions.

"The only disappointment at half-time was that we were not more than 2-0 up.

"We have been really heartened by the two previous games but when you don't win then naturally the players will question whether we are doing the right things."

The stats you need to know

Callum Wilson has scored more away goals than any other player in the top four tiers since the start of last season (15).

Wilson is only the fifth player in Premier League history to score an away hat-trick for a newly promoted sides (after Phillips, Stewart, Earnshaw and Tchoyi).

Darren Randolph has conceded 20 goals in his last four league appearances against Bournemouth.

The Cherries have won 17 penalties since the start of last season; three more than any other club in the top four tiers.