Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Dagenham & Redbridge

Matt McClure was released by Wycombe in the summer

Wycombe defender Aaron Pierre scored an injury-time equaliser against Dagenham as Daggers striker Matt McClure scored and was sent off against his old club.

McClure, who left Wycombe this summer after coming through their youth ranks, put the visitors ahead by reacting to a clearance and poking in.

But with 15 minutes to go, he saw red for a second bookable offence.

And in injury time, Pierre headed in Michael Harriman's cross to extend Wycombe's unbeaten start to the season.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It wasn't vintage by any means and I was disappointed with the way we started the game. We did play well in the second half, but the first half wasn't good enough.

"There were two men in Aaron Pierre at every set piece. He is fantastic with his aerial ability and he is a point rescuer today.

"I'm pleased, but there is plenty to work on. The winning record has gone now, which may not be a bad thing, so we can go to Crawley next week and get something out of it."

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Wayne Burnett told BBC London 94.9:

"We're going to come under pressure. Wycombe have won three games on the spin, they're a good team, they were 30 seconds away from being a League One team last season so we were under no illusions of how difficult the task was going to be.

On Ayo Obileye's disallowed goal: "The game has been decided by a linesman's decision. It was a goal.

"The referee said my players behaved impeccably. It's very frustrating; it was a perfectly good goal, nothing wrong with it. These decisions cost people their jobs."