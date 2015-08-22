Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Dagenham & Redbridge
Wycombe defender Aaron Pierre scored an injury-time equaliser against Dagenham as Daggers striker Matt McClure scored and was sent off against his old club.
McClure, who left Wycombe this summer after coming through their youth ranks, put the visitors ahead by reacting to a clearance and poking in.
But with 15 minutes to go, he saw red for a second bookable offence.
And in injury time, Pierre headed in Michael Harriman's cross to extend Wycombe's unbeaten start to the season.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"It wasn't vintage by any means and I was disappointed with the way we started the game. We did play well in the second half, but the first half wasn't good enough.
"There were two men in Aaron Pierre at every set piece. He is fantastic with his aerial ability and he is a point rescuer today.
"I'm pleased, but there is plenty to work on. The winning record has gone now, which may not be a bad thing, so we can go to Crawley next week and get something out of it."
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Wayne Burnett told BBC London 94.9:
"We're going to come under pressure. Wycombe have won three games on the spin, they're a good team, they were 30 seconds away from being a League One team last season so we were under no illusions of how difficult the task was going to be.
On Ayo Obileye's disallowed goal: "The game has been decided by a linesman's decision. It was a goal.
"The referee said my players behaved impeccably. It's very frustrating; it was a perfectly good goal, nothing wrong with it. These decisions cost people their jobs."
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 1Ingram
- 2Jombati
- 22DonacienSubstituted forBantonat 67'minutes
- 6Pierre
- 3Jacobson
- 19HarrimanBooked at 63mins
- 8Bean
- 4McGinn
- 11WoodSubstituted forSellersat 90+3'minutes
- 7Thompson
- 9HayesSubstituted forHollowayat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Bloomfield
- 12Banton
- 15Sellers
- 16Holloway
- 17Kretzschmar
- 20O'Nien
- 21Lynch
Dag & Red
- 1O'BrienBooked at 79mins
- 2Passley
- 5Nosworthy
- 29Obileye
- 33WiddowsonBooked at 49mins
- 23HemmingsSubstituted forConnorsat 85'minutes
- 25Ferdinand
- 8Boucaud
- 17JonesSubstituted forChambersat 61'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 9McClureBooked at 77mins
- 12Doidge
Substitutes
- 3Connors
- 6Dikamona
- 10Chambers
- 14Richards
- 20Hamalainen
- 21Partridge
- 30Cousins
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 3,343
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Harriman.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Ryan Sellers replaces Sam Wood.
Foul by Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers).
Ayo Obileye (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stephen McGinn (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Christian Doidge (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Foul by Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers).
Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers).
Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Wycombe Wanderers).
Christian Doidge (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Jack Connors replaces Ashley Hemmings.
Attempt saved. Stephen McGinn (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Stephen McGinn (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Widdowson (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Aaron Holloway (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Matt McClure (Dagenham and Redbridge) for a bad foul.
Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt McClure (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Garry Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nyron Nosworthy (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jason Banton (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Nyron Nosworthy.
Stephen McGinn (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Jason Banton replaces Janoi Donacien.
Booking
Ashley Chambers (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.