Hartlepool United 1-0 Newport County

Scott Fenwick scored his first goal of the season as Newport's search for a first win continues

Scott Fenwick's top-corner strike gave Hartlepool their third successive League Two victory against Newport.

The winless visitors enjoyed the better of the first half with the best chance falling to Mark Byrne, but they lacked a cutting edge throughout.

Fenwick gave goalkeeper Joe Day little hope with a sweet strike from 18 yards early in the second half.

Hartlepool were denied a second when Newport defender Regan Poole cleared off his own goalline.

Newport manager Terry Butcher told BBC Radio Wales:

"The difference between the two teams is that when they had a shot they hit the target and we didn't.

"It hurts your pride when you lose a game like that - you feel you've gone toe to toe but haven't got the points decision at the end of the day.

"You feel perhaps you should've done more and landed a few more punches, but it hurts to lose."