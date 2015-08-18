League One
Blackpool1Burton2

Blackpool 1-2 Burton Albion

Abdenasser El Khayati
Abdenasser El Khayati joined Burton in February

Blackpool's tough start to life in League One continued as Burton came from a goal down to win at Bloomfield Road.

The hosts, who have failed to win any of their opening four matches this season, led at the break thanks to Jack Redshaw's strike.

Abdenasser El Khayati cut in from the left and hit a low shot in the corner to level just before the hour mark.

The Dutchman then won it with a 20-yard free-kick that went in off the bar.

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 23Letheren
  • 16Boyce
  • 6Jones
  • 5Robertson
  • 3Ferguson
  • 11Cameron
  • 4McAlisterSubstituted forOliverat 61'minutes
  • 8Potts
  • 21Osayi-SamuelSubstituted forDunneat 59'minutes
  • 10RedshawSubstituted forThomasat 87'minutes
  • 9Cullen

Substitutes

  • 12Oliver
  • 13Boney
  • 15Aldred
  • 17Thomas
  • 18Dunne
  • 22Cubero Loria
  • 24Higham

Burton

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 2Edwards
  • 3Cansdell-Sherriff
  • 4Mousinho
  • 14McCrory
  • 21Duffy
  • 8Weir
  • 12ButcherSubstituted forNaylorat 78'minutes
  • 11El Khayati
  • 9BeavonSubstituted forO'Connorat 88'minutes
  • 20ThieleSubstituted forJoachimat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Akins
  • 13Joachim
  • 15Naylor
  • 19O'Connor
  • 22Binnom-Williams
  • 23Palmer
  • 31Matthews
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
6,197

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 1, Burton Albion 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Burton Albion 2.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by David Ferguson.

David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion).

Lloyd Jones (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aurélien Joachim (Burton Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Anthony O'Connor replaces Stuart Beavon.

Foul by Kwame Thomas (Blackpool).

John Mousinho (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Kwame Thomas replaces Jack Redshaw.

Henry Cameron (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion).

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 1, Burton Albion 2. Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Foul by Charles Dunne (Blackpool).

Stuart Beavon (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.

Attempt saved. Charles Dunne (Blackpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Emmerson Boyce (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aurélien Joachim (Burton Albion).

Attempt saved. Stuart Beavon (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Tom Naylor replaces Callum Butcher.

Attempt saved. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Abdenasser El Khayati.

Attempt missed. Stuart Beavon (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Emmerson Boyce.

Foul by Mark Cullen (Blackpool).

Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Philip Edwards (Burton Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Aurélien Joachim replaces Timmy Thiele.

Attempt blocked. Callum Butcher (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Timmy Thiele (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Connor Oliver (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stuart Beavon (Burton Albion).

Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Timmy Thiele (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Connor Oliver replaces Jim McAlister.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Charles Dunne replaces Bright Samuel.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry33009279
2Gillingham32107257
3Walsall32105237
4Rochdale32015236
5Chesterfield32015416
6Burton32014316
7Barnsley32015506
8Sheff Utd32015506
9Swindon31208535
10Oldham31202115
11Fleetwood31115504
12Scunthorpe21013213
13Port Vale30303303
14Peterborough310236-33
15Millwall310248-43
16Doncaster20201102
17Bury302167-12
18Colchester302134-12
19Shrewsbury301235-21
20Southend201113-21
21Wigan201102-21
22Blackpool301236-31
23Crewe301225-31
24Bradford301237-41
View full League One table

