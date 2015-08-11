Xherdan Shaqiri: Stoke City sign Inter Milan winger for £12m

From the section

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Inter Milan from German champions Bayern Munich in January

Stoke City have completed the signing of Inter Milan winger Xherdan Shaqiri for a club-record fee of £12m.

The 23-year-old Switzerland international, who has 46 caps, has signed a five-year contract to become the Potters' ninth summer recruit.

"He's a dynamic and explosive player who will bring something different," said Stoke boss Mark Hughes.

The club's previous record signing was striker Peter Crouch, whom they paid Tottenham £10m for in 2011.

A month after Stoke pulled out of a move for Shaqiri, the player was at the Britannia Stadium on Sunday as the Potters lost 1-0 to Liverpool.

A Basel youth team product, he joined Inter Milan from German champions Bayern Munich in January, scoring three goals in 20 games for the Italians.

Shaqiri has scored 17 times for his country.

