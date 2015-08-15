Match ends, Gateshead 2, Boreham Wood 1.
Gateshead 2-1 Boreham Wood
Gateshead came from behind to beat Boreham Wood thanks to Ryan Bowman's two second-half strikes.
The visitors went ahead when Jamie Lucas collected a Billy Clifford pass to calmly beat goalkeeper Sam Russell for his second goal of the campaign.
Jon Shaw and Simon Ramsden went close for the hosts before Bowman headed home a Josh Gillies cross for the equaliser.
Bowman, who scored a brace on the opening day of the season, headed in Gillies' corner late on for the win.
Gateshead manager Malcolm Crosby told BBC Newcastle:
"I was worried at half-time because we'd been poor in the first half and Boreham Wood were the better team.
"All credit to the players because we had words at half-time and they've come out and performed well in the second half.
"It is great to see Ryan Bowman get another two goals.
"We've been a bit nervy in our two home games and I can't work out why.
"The other night against Tranmere was disappointing and a poor result, but we've turned it round today."
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 1Russell
- 2Baxter
- 5Curtis
- 22Ramsden
- 16Cranston
- 14Buddle
- 26McLaughlinSubstituted forRamshawat 66'minutes
- 4ChandlerBooked at 41mins
- 10Gillies
- 9ShawSubstituted forJohnsonat 80'minutes
- 19Bowman
Substitutes
- 8Ramshaw
- 11Phillips
- 13McDonald
- 15Allen
- 20Johnson
Boreham Wood
- 1Russell
- 2Nunn
- 9Howell
- 8Shakes
- 3Woodards
- 6ReynoldsBooked at 84mins
- 5Doe
- 11Montgomery
- 12LucasSubstituted forCrawfordat 70'minutes
- 16CliffordSubstituted forWhichelowat 87'minutes
- 20CliffordSubstituted forMoriasat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Whichelow
- 15Hill
- 17Morias
- 19Crawford
- 23Edwards
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
- Attendance:
- 760
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 2, Boreham Wood 1.
Attempt missed. Graeme Montgomery (Boreham Wood) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Scott Doe (Boreham Wood).
Ryan Bowman (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Matt Whichelow replaces Conor Clifford.
Foul by Ben Nunn (Boreham Wood).
Danny Johnson (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Booking
Callum Reynolds (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Callum Reynolds (Boreham Wood).
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 2, Boreham Wood 1. Ryan Bowman (Gateshead) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Gillies with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Bowman (Gateshead) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Gillies.
Corner, Gateshead.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Danny Johnson replaces Jon Shaw.
Foul by Harry Crawford (Boreham Wood).
Simon Ramsden (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Junior Morias replaces Billy Clifford.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Harry Crawford replaces Jamie Lucas.
Attempt missed. Luke Howell (Boreham Wood) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Billy Clifford (Boreham Wood) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Boreham Wood 1. Ryan Bowman (Gateshead) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Gillies with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Bowman (Gateshead) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Rob Ramshaw replaces Patrick McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Simon Ramsden (Gateshead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved. Assisted by Patrick McLaughlin with a cross.
Foul by Dan Woodards (Boreham Wood).
Patrick McLaughlin (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jon Shaw (Gateshead) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Offside, Boreham Wood. Jamie Lucas tries a through ball, but Jamie Lucas is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Boreham Wood 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Boreham Wood 1.
Foul by Jon Shaw (Gateshead).
Callum Reynolds (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick.
Foul by Ricky Shakes (Boreham Wood).
Jordan Cranston (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Foul by Conor Clifford (Boreham Wood).
Jon Shaw (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Booking
Jamie Chandler (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Chandler (Gateshead).
Billy Clifford (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick.
Foul by James Curtis (Gateshead).