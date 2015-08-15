Gateshead 2-1 Boreham Wood

Gateshead came from behind to beat Boreham Wood thanks to Ryan Bowman's two second-half strikes.

The visitors went ahead when Jamie Lucas collected a Billy Clifford pass to calmly beat goalkeeper Sam Russell for his second goal of the campaign.

Jon Shaw and Simon Ramsden went close for the hosts before Bowman headed home a Josh Gillies cross for the equaliser.

Bowman, who scored a brace on the opening day of the season, headed in Gillies' corner late on for the win.

Gateshead manager Malcolm Crosby told BBC Newcastle:

"I was worried at half-time because we'd been poor in the first half and Boreham Wood were the better team.

"All credit to the players because we had words at half-time and they've come out and performed well in the second half.

"It is great to see Ryan Bowman get another two goals.

"We've been a bit nervy in our two home games and I can't work out why.

"The other night against Tranmere was disappointing and a poor result, but we've turned it round today."