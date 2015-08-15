Match ends, West Ham United 1, Leicester City 2.
West Ham United 1-2 Leicester City
-
- From the section Football
Leicester held on to beat West Ham and continue their 100% winning start to the season under Claudio Ranieri.
Shinji Okazaki put the Foxes ahead, heading home the loose ball after goalkeeper Adrian blocked his volley.
Riyad Mahrez made it 2-0 before half-time with a powerful finish for his third goal of the season.
West Ham improved after the break and Dimitri Payet pulled a goal back, but Kasper Schmeichel denied Diafra Sakho as they searched for an equaliser.
Schmeichel had escaped punishment for colliding with Sakho inside the area before half-time but his opposite number Adrian was not so lucky late in the game.
The Hammers keeper was sent off for a challenge on Jamie Vardy after he went up for a corner in stoppage time.
A hard lesson for Reece Oxford
After his impressive display in West Ham's win over Arsenal last weekend, young West Ham midfielder Reece Oxford found things a lot more difficult against the Foxes.
The 16-year-old, who will find out his GCSE results on Thursday, found it hard to cope with the pace and movement of Leicester's attack as the visitors went 2-0 up inside 38 minutes.
Leicester always looked to break quickly and both their goals came through neat build-ups and clever final balls from first Vardy and then Albrighton.
Oxford was not the only West Ham player to have a poor game defensively in the first 45 minutes but he was the one taken off at half-time as Hammers boss Slaven Bilic tried to find a way back into the game.
"It was not that Reece played worse than the rest of the team," Bilic said. "He played well but our passing was really slow in the first half and with Pedro Obiang we were much quicker in tempo."
Hammers reshuffle almost pays off
West Ham saw most of the ball in the first half - enjoying 63% possession with an 83% passing accuracy - but did little damage with it and did not manage a shot on target before the break.
Bilic brought on new signing Obiang for Oxford at half-time but also asked Mauro Zarate to hug the left touchline and that helped the Hammers significantly increase their attacking threat, particularly down that flank.
The Hammers enjoyed even more possession as the game went on but Leicester defended deep and in numbers and held out thanks to Schmeichel's key save from Sakho, one of three good stops he made after the break.
Manager reaction
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri: "We are working very hard with the defensive line. I have very good players in front, very fast but it is important we all stay together.
"I didn't want to defend too deep but when you see your players go deep it is better to help them with their mentality."
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "We lost the game in the first half. Two-nil down is very difficult to come back from. We are very disappointed.
"We scored a goal early enough in the second half to play our normal game but with more aggression. I was expecting us to score a second, but we didn't."
Man of the match
The stats you need to know
- Leicester City have won their opening two games of a Premier League season for the first time since 1997-98
- The Foxes have won 28 points since the start of April 2015 - more than any other Premier League side
- Leicester have won nine of their last 11 Premier League fixtures - one more than they managed in their previous 55 top-flight games
- Since Aug 2010 Dimitri Payet has scored or assisted 93 goals in the top five leagues, four more than Mesut Ozil and Juan Mata in that period
- Payet's goal in the 55th minute was West Ham's first shot on target of the game
Line-ups
West Ham
- 13AdriánBooked at 90mins
- 12JenkinsonBooked at 40mins
- 2Reid
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 16Noble
- 35OxfordSubstituted forObiangat 45'minutes
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forLanziniat 76'minutes
- 10ZárateSubstituted forMaigaat 83'minutes
- 15Sakho
- 27Payet
Substitutes
- 1Randolph
- 4Nolan
- 5Tomkins
- 7Jarvis
- 14Obiang
- 20Maiga
- 28Lanzini
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2de LaetSubstituted forBenalouaneat 66'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 6Huth
- 5Morgan
- 15Schlupp
- 26MahrezSubstituted forFuchsat 82'minutes
- 10King
- 4Drinkwater
- 11Albrighton
- 9VardyBooked at 11mins
- 20OkazakiBooked at 54minsSubstituted forKantéat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hammond
- 14Kanté
- 19Kramaric
- 23Ulloa
- 28Fuchs
- 29Benalouane
- 41Maddison
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 34,857
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Leicester City 2.
Winston Reid (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Adrián (West Ham United) is shown the red card.
Foul by Adrián (West Ham United).
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Christian Fuchs.
Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City).
Booking
Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Modibo Maiga replaces Mauro Zárate.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Christian Fuchs replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Attempt saved. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a headed pass.
Foul by Carl Jenkinson (West Ham United).
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Obiang (West Ham United).
N'Golo Kanté (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Attempt missed. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Winston Reid.
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy King.
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Winston Reid (West Ham United).
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Yohan Benalouane replaces Ritchie de Laet.
Foul by Mark Noble (West Ham United).
Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Andy King.
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. N'Golo Kanté replaces Shinji Okazaki.
Foul by Dimitri Payet (West Ham United).