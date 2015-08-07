Esteban Cambiasso: Olympiakos sign ex-Leicester midfielder

Cambiasso is a former Inter Milan and Real Madrid player

Olympiakos have signed Argentine midfielder Esteban Cambiasso following his exit from Leicester City.

The 34-year-old spent last season with the Foxes but rejected the chance to extend his one-year deal with them.

Cambiasso was Leicester's player of the year as he made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

He helped Leicester win seven and draw one of their final 10 Premier League games to secure top-flight survival.

The former Argentina international won La Liga with Real Madrid and the 2010 Champions League, and five Serie A titles with Inter Milan.