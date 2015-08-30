Match ends, Roma 2, Juventus 1.
Roma 2-1 Juventus
Defending champions Juventus have lost their opening two Serie A games of the season for the first time in their history, with Roma deserved victors.
Roma, runners-up for the past two years, led when Miralem Pjanic, who also hit the post, lifted a fine free-kick over the wall from 22 yards.
Juventus had Patrice Evra sent off after 77 minutes for two yellow cards.
Edin Dzeko doubled the lead with a header, although Paulo Dybala ensured a tense finish with a close-range strike.
Leonardo Bonucci almost rescued a draw with an injury-time header but Wojciech Szczesny, who is on loan from Arsenal, did brilliantly to tip it wide.
What has happened to Juventus?
Juve have won four consecutive titles, but their bid for number five looks in trouble already following an opening-day 1-0 defeat by Udinese and now this.
Massimiliano Allegri's side, who won the title by 17 points last year, sold star midfielders Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal, as well as top scorer Carlos Tevez, in the summer.
And hours before kick-off, teenage winger Kingsley Coman joined Bayern Munich.
Roma overran them in midfield, with Paul Pogba not looking as effective without Pirlo and Vidal helping him out.
Winger Juan Cuadrado came on for the final 15 minutes but had little impact on his debut following his loan move from Chelsea.
Up front, summer recruit Dybala got his first goal for the club but Mario Mandzukic had a quiet day next to him.
Can Roma challenge for the title?
While Juventus's shortcomings will be the main talking point, Roma will be confident of mounting a title challenge after falling well short of the Turin side in the last two years.
They had a strong penalty appeal within 60 seconds when Mandzukic clipped Alessandro Florenzi.
Their summer signings performed better than Juventus's with Manchester City loanee Dzeko scoring a fine header and Szczesny denying Bonucci an undeserved equaliser late on.
Roma, who left Francesco Totti on the bench, are on four points after drawing 1-1 with Verona on the opening day.
Line-ups
Roma
- 25Szczesny
- 24Florenzi
- 44Manolas
- 16De RossiBooked at 64mins
- 3Digne
- 15PjanicBooked at 58mins
- 20Keita
- 4Nainggolan
- 11SalahSubstituted forIturbeat 77'minutes
- 9DzekoBooked at 77minsSubstituted forIbarboat 90+4'minutes
- 14FalqueSubstituted forLjajicat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Castan da Silva
- 7Iturbe
- 10Totti
- 19Ibarbo
- 22Ljajic
- 23Gyömbér
- 26De Sanctis
- 27Kouassi
- 32Paredes
- 48Ucan
- 51Anocic
- 95Capradossi
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 4Cáceres
- 19Bonucci
- 3ChielliniBooked at 37mins
- 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forPereyraat 72'minutes
- 27Sturaro
- 20PadoinSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 75'minutes
- 10PogbaBooked at 22mins
- 33EvraBooked at 78mins
- 21Dybala
- 17MandzukicSubstituted forMorataat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Zaza
- 9Morata
- 12Lobo Silva
- 15Barzagli
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 24Rugani
- 25Murara Neto
- 34Rubinho
- 37Pereyra
- 40Vitale
- Referee:
- Nicola Rizzoli
- Attendance:
- 56,040
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 2, Juventus 1.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a headed pass.
Foul by Lucas Digne (Roma).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Víctor Ibarbo replaces Edin Dzeko.
Attempt missed. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sturaro with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt saved. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Foul by Seydou Keita (Roma).
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Adem Ljajic replaces Iago Falque.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 2, Juventus 1. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Attempt saved. Iago Falque (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stefano Sturaro.
Foul by Seydou Keita (Roma).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wojciech Szczesny.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 2, Juventus 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iago Falque with a cross following a set piece situation.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Patrice Evra (Juventus) for a bad foul.
Juan Iturbe (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrice Evra (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Juan Iturbe replaces Mohamed Salah.
Booking
Edin Dzeko (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Roberto Pereyra (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Simone Padoin.
Booking
Patrice Evra (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrice Evra (Juventus).
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).
Roberto Pereyra (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Roberto Pereyra replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Foul by Daniele De Rossi (Roma).
Patrice Evra (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.