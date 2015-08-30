Roma 2-1 Juventus

Roma can make Edin Dzeko's loan move from Manchester City permanent for £7.9m

Defending champions Juventus have lost their opening two Serie A games of the season for the first time in their history, with Roma deserved victors.

Roma, runners-up for the past two years, led when Miralem Pjanic, who also hit the post, lifted a fine free-kick over the wall from 22 yards.

Juventus had Patrice Evra sent off after 77 minutes for two yellow cards.

Edin Dzeko doubled the lead with a header, although Paulo Dybala ensured a tense finish with a close-range strike.

Leonardo Bonucci almost rescued a draw with an injury-time header but Wojciech Szczesny, who is on loan from Arsenal, did brilliantly to tip it wide.

What has happened to Juventus?

Juve have won four consecutive titles, but their bid for number five looks in trouble already following an opening-day 1-0 defeat by Udinese and now this.

Massimiliano Allegri's side, who won the title by 17 points last year, sold star midfielders Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal, as well as top scorer Carlos Tevez, in the summer.

And hours before kick-off, teenage winger Kingsley Coman joined Bayern Munich.

Roma overran them in midfield, with Paul Pogba not looking as effective without Pirlo and Vidal helping him out.

Winger Juan Cuadrado came on for the final 15 minutes but had little impact on his debut following his loan move from Chelsea.

Up front, summer recruit Dybala got his first goal for the club but Mario Mandzukic had a quiet day next to him.

Can Roma challenge for the title?

Miralem Pjanic has scored eight Serie A free-kicks since 2011-12

While Juventus's shortcomings will be the main talking point, Roma will be confident of mounting a title challenge after falling well short of the Turin side in the last two years.

They had a strong penalty appeal within 60 seconds when Mandzukic clipped Alessandro Florenzi.

Their summer signings performed better than Juventus's with Manchester City loanee Dzeko scoring a fine header and Szczesny denying Bonucci an undeserved equaliser late on.

Roma, who left Francesco Totti on the bench, are on four points after drawing 1-1 with Verona on the opening day.