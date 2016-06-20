Get line-ups, goals and results as they happen in BBC Sport app

Want to know the score wherever you are? With the BBC Sport app you can add push alerts so you'll know the moment your team scores and get the result as the referee blows full-time whistle.

You might also want to know the line-up - first game of the season, are the new signings on the bench or straight in the team? How has the manager changed it around from last season?

If the team you support is in the Premier League, Football League or National League or the Scottish Football League you can follow them via alerts. And you can also add international teams too.

While you're at it, you can also add alerts for Formula 1 and cricket teams, including all counties and the England national team - allowing you to follow the Ashes as you're out and about. You can also listen to live radio coverage in the app.

To add the alerts, just head to the MyAlerts section within the app menu. Further instructions, including how to download the app, are included below.

How do I add alerts?

If necessary, download the BBC Sport app on Android or iOS (Apple).

Once installed, follow these steps.

Visit the MyAlerts section of the app from within the menu. Select football from the list of sports available. Select from the list of English and Scottish league sides, along with international teams. You can add alerts for as many teams as you want. Wait for the alerts to arrive - hopefully they're good news!

You can of course easily turn alerts off - if, for example, you do not want to know the results of a match you're planning to watch highlights of on Match of the Day.

Want to know more about the app - full details of its functionality, including a new top stories widget and Chromecast compatibility available here.