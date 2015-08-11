Millwall 1-2 Barnet

From the section

Barnet were promoted to the Football League after winning the Conference title last season

Football League newcomers Barnet stunned Millwall, with Andy Yiadom's extra-time goal sealing victory in the first round of the League Cup.

John Akinde scored a penalty early on for the League Two side after he had been fouled by Byron Webster.

Steve Morison then missed a penalty for Millwall before making amends 15 minutes later with a neat back-header from a Shaun Williams free-kick.

But Barnet wrapped up victory with Yiadom's tap-in from Akinde's cross.