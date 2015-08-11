EFL Cup - First Round
Millwall1Barnet2

Millwall 1-2 Barnet

Barnet players
Barnet were promoted to the Football League after winning the Conference title last season

Football League newcomers Barnet stunned Millwall, with Andy Yiadom's extra-time goal sealing victory in the first round of the League Cup.

John Akinde scored a penalty early on for the League Two side after he had been fouled by Byron Webster.

Steve Morison then missed a penalty for Millwall before making amends 15 minutes later with a neat back-header from a Shaun Williams free-kick.

But Barnet wrapped up victory with Yiadom's tap-in from Akinde's cross.

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 13Archer
  • 15Nelson
  • 17Webster
  • 5Craig
  • 18Ferguson
  • 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forBeeversat 97'minutes
  • 8Upson
  • 6Williams
  • 11MartinBooked at 53minsSubstituted forCowan-Hallat 67'minutes
  • 20Morison
  • 14MarquisSubstituted forGregoryat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 2Cummings
  • 7Cowan-Hall
  • 9Gregory
  • 16Beevers
  • 23Powell
  • 28Philpot

Barnet

  • 1Stack
  • 2Hoyte
  • 4Dembélé
  • 6NelsonSubstituted forN'Galaat 89'minutes
  • 3Johnson
  • 7Yiadom
  • 8WestonSubstituted forGashat 63'minutes
  • 14Togwell
  • 16ChampionBooked at 82mins
  • 9Akinde
  • 12GambinSubstituted forVilheteat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5N'Gala
  • 11Vilhete
  • 15Tomlinson
  • 17Muggleton
  • 18Gash
  • 21Stephens
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
4,454

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamBarnet
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away15
Fouls
Home17
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 1, Barnet 2.

Second Half Extra Time ends, Millwall 1, Barnet 2.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Byron Webster.

Attempt saved. Mark Beevers (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Sam Togwell.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Bira Dembélé.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Michael Gash (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Gash (Barnet).

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Sid Nelson.

Attempt saved. Ed Upson (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Mark Beevers (Millwall).

Michael Gash (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half Extra Time begins Millwall 1, Barnet 2.

First Half Extra Time ends, Millwall 1, Barnet 2.

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 1, Barnet 2. Andy Yiadom (Barnet) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by John Akinde.

Attempt missed. Michael Gash (Barnet) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Sid Nelson.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Mark Beevers replaces Fred Onyedinma because of an injury.

Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gavin Hoyte (Barnet).

Attempt missed. Sam Togwell (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

First Half Extra Time begins Millwall 1, Barnet 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Barnet 1.

Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).

Tom Champion (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tony Craig (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Gash (Barnet).

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Sid Nelson.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Bondz N'Gala replaces Michael Nelson.

Attempt missed. Sid Nelson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Bira Dembélé.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Graham Stack.

Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).

Sam Togwell (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Michael Gash (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shane Ferguson (Millwall).

