Match ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 3.
Norwich City 1-3 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace started their season with a win at newly promoted Norwich City, who had a goal controversially disallowed.
Cameron Jerome thought he had hooked in a leveller for the Canaries at 2-1, but it was ruled out for a high boot.
Wilfried Zaha's volley and Damien Delaney's finish from a well-worked corner had put Palace two goals up.
Nathan Redmond pulled one back for City but Eagles debutant Yohan Cabaye sealed the win in injury time.
Former Newcastle midfielder Cabaye was a standout signing for Palace this summer from Paris St-Germain.
The Frenchman was put through by James McArthur to finish off the game with almost the last kick, as Eagles boss Alan Pardew moved on to an impressive 11 wins from his 19 Premier League games in charge.
High boot or low head?
But the victory came after a fortunate moment for Palace, with Norwich denied a goal that would have taken the game to 2-2 with 15 minutes remaining.
Substitute Jerome did superbly to hook the ball over his head and into the net but referee Simon Hooper, officiating his first Premier League fixture, said the striker's boot was high.
Joel Ward's head was at close quarters, but the Palace defender was stooping to make his challenge and the furious Canaries players surrounded the referee to question the decision.
"It was tough on Norwich. Anywhere else on the pitch you'd probably give it, so you have to give it there," said Pardew.
"If it had been us and it was disallowed I would have been disappointed."
Norwich manager Alex Neil said: "It was a key moment in the game. It's extremely disappointing, more often than not that goal would be given."
Speaking on BBC Final Score, former Norwich striker Chris Sutton added:"The disallowed goal is the worst decision you will see all season - on the opening day.
"If Palace had scored it I would have been saying the same. It was a wonderful finish. It's ridiculous. All he did was hook it over his shoulder."
Peerless Pardew
Palace, who saw little of the ball in the first half, were clinical in front of goal though, and Pardew has reinvigorated the Selhurst Park club since his arrival in January.
The former Eagles winger led the club to a 10th-place finish last term, their highest in the Premier League.
And despite managing them for only 19 games, he has now matched the most number of wins by a Palace boss in the Premier League, levelling the 11 victories of Tony Pulis, Alan Smith and Steve Coppell.
Manager reaction
Norwich manager Alex Neil: "We started very well. We needed to get a goal while on top, but that's what happens at this level.
"I thought in the main, our use of the ball was good. We controlled most of the game, but it is a lesson."
Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew: "After about five minutes I realised I'd picked the wrong team today. Norwich were brilliant for the first 20 minutes.
"We got a bit too comfortable at 2-0 and sat too deep. We should have done better with their goal."
Tough lessons for Canaries
Norwich dominated first-half possession, 65% to 35%, but failed to make it count.
Alex Neil, who masterminded the Canaries' return to the Premier via the play-offs last season, saw his side squander an early chance as Lewis Grabban poked the ball against the post from point-blank range.
It was a measure of Palace's top-flight pedigree that they were able to hold out and even go into the break leading at half-time.
But Norwich learned they need to sharpen up in the final third if they are to defy many pundits' prediction of an instant return to the Championship.
"Last time they were in the Premier League they didn't score enough goals and that would be a worry again this season," said Sutton on Final Score.
Man of the match
Wilfried Zaha was full of running and invention and combined well with Jason Puncheon numerous times to trouble the Canaries defence.
The stats you need to know
- Norwich City are winless in their last 13 opening day matches in league competition (D6 L7)
- Yohan Cabaye scored his 18th Premier League goal. He now has six in his last eight appearances in the competition
- Nathan Redmond has scored four goals in his last five appearances for Norwich
- Norwich have lost seven of their last eight Premier League games
- The Canaries have conceded 26 goals in their last 12 Premier League games
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 2Whittaker
- 5Martin
- 6Bassong
- 12Brady
- 27TetteyBooked at 23minsSubstituted forRedmondat 54'minutes
- 8Howson
- 18DorransSubstituted forHooperat 80'minutes
- 14Hoolahan
- 4Johnson
- 7GrabbanSubstituted forJeromeat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Wisdom
- 10Jerome
- 11Hooper
- 13Rudd
- 22Redmond
- 24Bennett
- 28O'Neil
Crystal Palace
- 12McCarthy
- 2Ward
- 6Dann
- 27Delaney
- 23Souaré
- 11ZahaSubstituted forBolasieat 72'minutes
- 7Cabaye
- 18McArthur
- 42Puncheon
- 22MutchSubstituted forJedinakat 72'minutes
- 17MurraySubstituted forWickhamat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Bamford
- 10Bolasie
- 13Hennessey
- 15Jedinak
- 16Gayle
- 21Wickham
- 34Kelly
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 27,036
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away20
