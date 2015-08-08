Match ends, Gillingham 4, Sheffield United 0.
Gillingham 4-0 Sheffield United
Gillingham went top of League One on the opening day of the season with a thumping win over Sheffield United.
Forward Luke Norris scored the opener for the Gills.
On-loan defender Deji Oshilaja scored on his first Gillingham outing, while John Egan headed in a corner eight minutes from time.
Bradley Dack's drive completed victory and capped a miserable first game in charge of the Blades for new Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins.
Gillingham boss Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Kent:
"I thought we were excellent from start to finish today, and I'm very proud of the players.
"We played with energy and really pressed Sheffield and didn't allow them to play.
"Credit to my players because they were up against some very good players out there today, a team that's fancied to gain promotion from the league, and rightly so."
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Nelson
- 2Jackson
- 4Egan
- 50Oshilaja
- 24Dickenson
- 6Houghton
- 15MorrisSubstituted forHessenthalerat 45'minutes
- 9Williamson
- 23Dack
- 16OsadabeSubstituted forWrightat 89'minutes
- 19Norris
Substitutes
- 3Garmston
- 5Ehmer
- 8Hessenthaler
- 11McGlashan
- 12Morris
- 17Donnelly
- 44Wright
Sheff Utd
- 25Long
- 2FreemanBooked at 90mins
- 15Collins
- 19McEveley
- 28McFadzean
- 9Murphy
- 11BaxterSubstituted forSammonat 45'minutes
- 6Basham
- 17WoolfordSubstituted forReedat 69'minutes
- 10Sharp
- 29AdamsSubstituted forScougallat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Howard
- 4Wallace
- 16Scougall
- 18Sammon
- 22Reed
- 23Higdon
- 30Wallace
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
- Attendance:
- 7,511
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 4, Sheffield United 0.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 4, Sheffield United 0. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner.
Booking
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United).
Attempt saved. Jordan Houghton (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Josh Wright replaces Emma Osadabe.
Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. John Egan (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jay McEveley.
Foul by Callum McFadzean (Sheffield United).
Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 3, Sheffield United 0. John Egan (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brennan Dickenson.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Neill Collins.
Attempt blocked. Emma Osadabe (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Norris (Gillingham).
Attempt saved. Emma Osadabe (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Emma Osadabe.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Che Adams.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Louis Reed replaces Martyn Woolford.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Brennan Dickenson.
Foul by Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United).
Ryan Jackson (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ben Williamson (Gillingham) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Gillingham) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by John Egan.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ryan Jackson.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gillingham 2, Sheffield United 0.