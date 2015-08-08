League One
Gillingham 4-0 Sheffield United

Bradley Dack
Bradley Dack scored 10 goals for Gillingham last season

Gillingham went top of League One on the opening day of the season with a thumping win over Sheffield United.

Forward Luke Norris scored the opener for the Gills.

On-loan defender Deji Oshilaja scored on his first Gillingham outing, while John Egan headed in a corner eight minutes from time.

Bradley Dack's drive completed victory and capped a miserable first game in charge of the Blades for new Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins.

Gillingham boss Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Kent:

"I thought we were excellent from start to finish today, and I'm very proud of the players.

"We played with energy and really pressed Sheffield and didn't allow them to play.

"Credit to my players because they were up against some very good players out there today, a team that's fancied to gain promotion from the league, and rightly so."

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Nelson
  • 2Jackson
  • 4Egan
  • 50Oshilaja
  • 24Dickenson
  • 6Houghton
  • 15MorrisSubstituted forHessenthalerat 45'minutes
  • 9Williamson
  • 23Dack
  • 16OsadabeSubstituted forWrightat 89'minutes
  • 19Norris

Substitutes

  • 3Garmston
  • 5Ehmer
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 11McGlashan
  • 12Morris
  • 17Donnelly
  • 44Wright

Sheff Utd

  • 25Long
  • 2FreemanBooked at 90mins
  • 15Collins
  • 19McEveley
  • 28McFadzean
  • 9Murphy
  • 11BaxterSubstituted forSammonat 45'minutes
  • 6Basham
  • 17WoolfordSubstituted forReedat 69'minutes
  • 10Sharp
  • 29AdamsSubstituted forScougallat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Howard
  • 4Wallace
  • 16Scougall
  • 18Sammon
  • 22Reed
  • 23Higdon
  • 30Wallace
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
7,511

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Gillingham 4, Sheffield United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gillingham 4, Sheffield United 0.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 4, Sheffield United 0. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner.

Booking

Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United).

Attempt saved. Jordan Houghton (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Josh Wright replaces Emma Osadabe.

Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. John Egan (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jay McEveley.

Foul by Callum McFadzean (Sheffield United).

Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 3, Sheffield United 0. John Egan (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brennan Dickenson.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Neill Collins.

Attempt blocked. Emma Osadabe (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Norris (Gillingham).

Attempt saved. Emma Osadabe (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Emma Osadabe.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Che Adams.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Louis Reed replaces Martyn Woolford.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Brennan Dickenson.

Foul by Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United).

Ryan Jackson (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ben Williamson (Gillingham) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.

Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).

Attempt missed. Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Gillingham) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by John Egan.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ryan Jackson.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.

Second Half

Second Half begins Gillingham 2, Sheffield United 0.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham11004043
2Swindon11004133
3Chesterfield11003123
4Coventry11002023
5Rochdale11002023
6Burton11002113
7Millwall11002113
8Blackpool10102201
9Colchester10102201
10Bury10101101
11Doncaster10101101
12Fleetwood10101101
13Oldham10101101
14Southend10101101
15Walsall10101101
16Crewe10100001
17Port Vale10100001
18Scunthorpe100112-10
19Shrewsbury100112-10
20Barnsley100113-20
21Peterborough100102-20
22Wigan100102-20
23Bradford100114-30
24Sheff Utd100104-40
View full League One table

