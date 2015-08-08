League One
Colchester2Blackpool2

Colchester United 2-2 Blackpool

Darren Ambrose
Darren Ambrose played pre-season matches for Colchester United last summer

Darren Ambrose scored on his Colchester United debut to deny Blackpool victory on their return to England's third tier after eight years.

Mark Cullen's tap-in finish from Gavin Massey's low cross put the Seasiders ahead, only for Alex Gilbey to level with a volley.

Cullen added a second in first-half injury time, firing into the net through a crowded area.

But Massey set Ambrose up to equalise before going close to finding a winner.

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 33Parish
  • 24Brindley
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Wynter
  • 3BriggsSubstituted forVincent-Youngat 79'minutes
  • 8Gilbey
  • 4Edwards
  • 11Massey
  • 10Moncur
  • 28AmbroseSubstituted forSembie-Ferrisat 82'minutes
  • 9PorterSubstituted forBonneat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Walker
  • 7Wright
  • 15Kent
  • 17Szmodics
  • 19Bonne
  • 21Sembie-Ferris
  • 22Vincent-Young

Blackpool

  • 1DoyleSubstituted forLetherenat 74'minutes
  • 16BoyceBooked at 69mins
  • 6Jones
  • 5Robertson
  • 3Ferguson
  • 11CameronSubstituted forCubero Loriaat 56'minutes
  • 8Potts
  • 4McAlister
  • 21Osayi-SamuelSubstituted forThomasat 63'minutes
  • 9Cullen
  • 10Redshaw

Substitutes

  • 7Rivers
  • 12Oliver
  • 15Aldred
  • 17Thomas
  • 18Dunne
  • 22Cubero Loria
  • 23Letheren
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
4,438

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Colchester United 2, Blackpool 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Colchester United 2, Blackpool 2.

Alex Wynter (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kwame Thomas (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. George Moncur (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Brad Potts (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Lloyd Jones (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Macauley Bonne (Colchester United).

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Kane Vincent-Young.

Mark Cullen (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Wynter (Colchester United).

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Dion Sembie-Ferris replaces Darren Ambrose.

Attempt missed. Alex Wynter (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by David Ferguson (Blackpool).

Gavin Massey (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by George Moncur (Colchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Macauley Bonne replaces Chris Porter.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Kane Vincent-Young replaces Matthew Briggs.

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Kyle Letheren replaces Colin Doyle because of an injury.

Delay in match Colin Doyle (Blackpool) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Darren Ambrose (Colchester United) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.

Booking

Emmerson Boyce (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Emmerson Boyce (Blackpool).

Joe Edwards (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tom Eastman.

Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Kwame Thomas replaces Bright Samuel because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Darren Ambrose (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham11004043
2Swindon11004133
3Chesterfield11003123
4Coventry11002023
5Rochdale11002023
6Burton11002113
7Millwall11002113
8Blackpool10102201
9Colchester10102201
10Bury10101101
11Doncaster10101101
12Fleetwood10101101
13Oldham10101101
14Southend10101101
15Walsall10101101
16Crewe10100001
17Port Vale10100001
18Scunthorpe100112-10
19Shrewsbury100112-10
20Barnsley100113-20
21Peterborough100102-20
22Wigan100102-20
23Bradford100114-30
24Sheff Utd100104-40
View full League One table

