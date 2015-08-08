Match ends, Colchester United 2, Blackpool 2.
Colchester United 2-2 Blackpool
Darren Ambrose scored on his Colchester United debut to deny Blackpool victory on their return to England's third tier after eight years.
Mark Cullen's tap-in finish from Gavin Massey's low cross put the Seasiders ahead, only for Alex Gilbey to level with a volley.
Cullen added a second in first-half injury time, firing into the net through a crowded area.
But Massey set Ambrose up to equalise before going close to finding a winner.
Colchester
- 33Parish
- 24Brindley
- 18Eastman
- 5Wynter
- 3BriggsSubstituted forVincent-Youngat 79'minutes
- 8Gilbey
- 4Edwards
- 11Massey
- 10Moncur
- 28AmbroseSubstituted forSembie-Ferrisat 82'minutes
- 9PorterSubstituted forBonneat 79'minutes
- 1Walker
- 7Wright
- 15Kent
- 17Szmodics
- 19Bonne
- 21Sembie-Ferris
- 22Vincent-Young
Blackpool
- 1DoyleSubstituted forLetherenat 74'minutes
- 16BoyceBooked at 69mins
- 6Jones
- 5Robertson
- 3Ferguson
- 11CameronSubstituted forCubero Loriaat 56'minutes
- 8Potts
- 4McAlister
- 21Osayi-SamuelSubstituted forThomasat 63'minutes
- 9Cullen
- 10Redshaw
- 7Rivers
- 12Oliver
- 15Aldred
- 17Thomas
- 18Dunne
- 22Cubero Loria
- 23Letheren
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Second Half ends, Colchester United 2, Blackpool 2.
Alex Wynter (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kwame Thomas (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Brad Potts (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Lloyd Jones (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Macauley Bonne (Colchester United).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Kane Vincent-Young.
Mark Cullen (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Wynter (Colchester United).
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Dion Sembie-Ferris replaces Darren Ambrose.
Attempt missed. Alex Wynter (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by David Ferguson (Blackpool).
Gavin Massey (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Moncur (Colchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Macauley Bonne replaces Chris Porter.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Kane Vincent-Young replaces Matthew Briggs.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Kyle Letheren replaces Colin Doyle because of an injury.
Delay in match Colin Doyle (Blackpool) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Darren Ambrose (Colchester United) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Booking
Emmerson Boyce (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emmerson Boyce (Blackpool).
Joe Edwards (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Kwame Thomas replaces Bright Samuel because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Darren Ambrose (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.