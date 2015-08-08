Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Bristol City 0.
Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Bristol City
-
- From the section Football
Carlos Carvalhal made a winning debut in English football as his Sheffield Wednesday side beat Bristol City on their return to the Championship.
Tom Lees opened the scoring for the new-look Owls, heading an Alex Lopez corner past Frank Fielding.
In a remarkable piece of end-to-end action, Lewis McGugan made it two with a volley, having cleared a Wes Burns header off the line moments earlier.
Defeat for the Robins ended their 15-match unbeaten Football League run.
Steve Cotterill's Bristol City were promoted last season as League One title winners with a club-record points total.
And they started solidly against a much-changed Owls side led for the first time in competitive action by 49-year-old Portuguese head coach Carvalhal, who replaced Stuart Gray in June.
Four of Carvalhal's 11 summer signings - Lopez, Marco Matias, Ross Wallace and Jack Hunt - started on their debut for the hosts and combined to create the clearest of the few first-half chances.
Matias twice threatened, first hitting a tame half-volley from a Wallace cross before shooting off target after making space for himself down the left.
A poor Aden Flint clearance then allowed Wednesday to pile more pressure on, with Wallace and Atdhe Nuhiu combining well, only for Fielding to get enough of a touch on the ball to send Lopez's 12-yard attempt over the bar.
While Fielding got a hand to Lees' header on the hour mark, the goalkeeper was beaten by the sheer power of the defender's header as Wednesday took the lead.
And just as the visitors looked to have restored parity through Burns' header, McGugan intervened on the line and immediately made his way upfield to meet a cross from Wallace and finish from close range.
Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal: "I am happy because people around me are happy. We had a very good and professional exhibition today.
"Bristol is a good team. They will be very good during the season, they play good football. We analysed them. Football is a clever game and if you understand what you have to do, it helps, and we did that today.
"What I am trying to do is create a new era for the club, to break the last 15 years which was not good for the club. It was not just the last season - the last 15 seasons were not good for the club."
Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill: "They played counter-attacking football at home. That's what I felt happened today.
"I felt like our football was just as good as theirs, if not better. But the most important thing is they won the game 2-0. I don't want to harp on about the counter-attacking.
"Sheffield Wednesday are a good club and good luck to them going forward. But, when you look at it today, from our point of view, the first goal was against the run of play and you can dominate the game but if you don't win the game it doesn't mean anything."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32HuntSubstituted forPalmerat 90'minutes
- 15Lees
- 5Loovens
- 17Helan
- 21López
- 4Hutchinson
- 33WallaceBooked at 43minsSubstituted forLeeat 83'minutes
- 10McGugan
- 7Matias
- 9NuhiuSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Palmer
- 6Semedo
- 13Lavery
- 18Lucas João
- 20Lee
- 23Sasso
- 28Wildsmith
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 12FredericksBooked at 43minsSubstituted forAgardat 80'minutes
- 5Ayling
- 4Flint
- 3Williams
- 23BryanSubstituted forBurnsat 36'minutes
- 15Freeman
- 21PackBooked at 65mins
- 7Smith
- 18WilbrahamBooked at 90mins
- 22KodjiaSubstituted forRobinsonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 6El-Abd
- 8Robinson
- 10Agard
- 11Wagstaff
- 14Reid
- 20Burns
- 24O'Leary
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 23,255
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Bristol City 0.
Booking
Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City).
Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City).
Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Foul by Luke Ayling (Bristol City).
Álex López (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Lee.
Marlon Pack (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday).
Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Liam Palmer replaces Jack Hunt because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Wes Burns (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jeremy Helan (Sheffield Wednesday).
Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Korey Smith (Bristol City).
Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Kieran Lee replaces Ross Wallace because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis McGugan (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Kieran Agard replaces Ryan Fredericks.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jeremy Helan.
Attempt missed. Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jeremy Helan.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Lucas João replaces Atdhe Nuhiu.
Ryan Fredericks (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).
Offside, Bristol City. Derrick Williams tries a through ball, but Aaron Wilbraham is caught offside.
Foul by Wes Burns (Bristol City).
Jeremy Helan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Bristol City 0. Lewis McGugan (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Wallace with a cross.