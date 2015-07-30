Nile Ranger: Blackpool striker claims he was told to leave club

Nile Ranger scored twice in his 14 appearances for Blackpool last season

Blackpool striker Nile Ranger has claimed he was told to leave the club by manager Neil McDonald.

It was reported the former Newcastle and Swindon forward returned to training after an seven-month absence.

The 24-year-old had his contract extended in the summer, despite his self-imposed absence since December.

"How can I report for training in Blackpool and get told to get in my car and drive back to London by the manager," Ranger said on Instagram.

Ranger moved to the Seasiders last year after he had his contract cancelled by mutual consent at Swindon because of a number of disciplinary issues.

Blackpool have been contacted for a response by BBC Sport but are yet to respond.

Meanwhile, the League One side have confirmed the signing of midfielder Jim McAlister, 29, on a two-year deal after he left Scottish club Dundee.