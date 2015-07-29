Jonathan Douglas has 'no future' at Brentford - Marinus Dijkhuizen

Jonathan Douglas only missed two league games for Brentford last season

Brentford head coach Marinus Dijkhuizen has confirmed midfielder Jonathan Douglas is free to find a new club.

Douglas, 33, captained the Bees last season, scoring eight goals in 46 appearances for the Championship side.

"He is not part of the squad and is training separately. There is no future for him," Dutchman Dijkhuizen told BBC London 94.9.

"We decided it is better for him to move on - for his future and for the future of Brentford."

Douglas joined Brentford from Swindon in the summer of 2011 and signed a new contract in February, which runs until next summer.

However, Dijkhuizen replaced Mark Warburton as Brentford boss in the summer and, along with new co-directors of football Rasmus Ankersen and Phil Giles, has decided that the Irishman is surplus to requirements at Griffin Park.

Warburton left the west London club following a disagreement about their future strategy, which includes using statistical modelling in player recruitment and the addition of specialist coaches.

Psychologist Tom Bates, kicking coach Bartek Sylwestrzak and set-piece coach Gianni Vio have all joined the backroom staff at Griffin Park over the summer.

Bees striker Andre Gray says the trio have already had an impact on the squad.

"Tom has done a lot with our mental thinking and I think we might need that throughout the season, especially with the age of the team in general," Gray said.

"He has helped a lot of the young boys and, with us older ones, there is always room to learn.

"There is now a different way of taking certain free-kicks. You can change the way you are kicking in the slightest bit, which can make a massive difference."