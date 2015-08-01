Greenock Morton 5-0 Elgin City

Denny Johnstone scored on his debut to help Morton record what was eventually a comfortable win over Elgin City in the Scottish League Cup first round.

The on-loan Birmingham striker back-heeled the hosts' second after some nice trickery from Jon Scullion.

Earlier, Stefan McCluskey had tapped in to put Morton ahead.

The impressive Scullion later scored twice into the bottom right corner, either side of Ross Forbes' penalty kick.

With good hold-up play and an ability to bring others into the play, former Celtic forward Johnstone showed with more than just his goal that he could be the man to fill the boots of Declan McManus, who was a hit on loan last season from Aberdeen, at Cappielow.

Winger Bobby Barr looked lively on both flanks and got the ball rolling, quite literally across the box, for McCluskey's opener.

Scullion is one of the smallest footballers you will see but used his low centre of gravity to skilfully create in-roads into the Elgin defence.

On paper, this was a Morton mauling of Elgin, but the Greenock side's first-half display was laboured and they are unlikely to get away with that in their first three Championship games versus Falkirk, Hibernian and St Mirren.

Elgin will look at Morton goalkeeper Derek Gaston's fantastic one-handed save from Brian Cameron's strike as a turning point, as that denied the visitors an equaliser.