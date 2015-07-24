Guille Fernandez: Guernsey FC sign ex-Atletico Madrid youngster

Guille Fernandez is the second foreign player to make Guernsey FC's squad after Polish goalkeeper Jacob Machlowski

Guernsey FC have signed a former Atletico Madrid youth player after he moved to the island to work in a hotel.

Guille Fernandez, 26, played for the Spanish giants from under-12 to under-19 level and has also played in Spain's fourth division.

He initially came to the island with the Real Madrid soccer school last year when he met with the Isthmian League Division One South club's coaches.

"I think we will have a good season and we want to get promoted," he said.

"I like to pass, I like to organise the play of the team," Fernandez told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I don't score a lot of goals, but I will try this season, I like to assist and I will try to help the team."

Atletico Madrid vs Guernsey FC Atletico Madrid Guernsey FC Average crowd: 46,925 Average crowd: 771 Honours: 10 Spanish titles, 10 Spanish Cups, twice European Cup finalists, twice winners of Europa League Honours: 2013 Combined Counties League champions, 2013 FA Vase semi-finalists Record goalscorer: Luis Aragonés (173) Record goalscorer: Ross Allen (183)

Guernsey FC were set up in 2011 and are the only club from outside mainland Britain to play in the English league system.

Players have to live on the island in order to be eligible to play, a rule that scuppered a potential move for rival Channel island Jersey's top player Jack Boyle earlier this year.

The island side gets average gates of almost 800, some of the highest in the eighth tier of English football - but 46,000 less than the average attendance at Athletico's Vicente Calderon.

"It's a good experience for me, there's a lot of people in the stadium every weekend," Fernandez added.

"I think I've adapted perfectly to this type of football and it's one of the reasons I'm here.

"I like it, I think I'll have to adapt to the weather, but I think everything is going to be all right," he added.