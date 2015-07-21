Birmingham City: Paul Caddis agrees new contract extension

Caddis began his career at Celtic before joining Swindon from Dundee United in August 2010

Birmingham full-back Paul Caddis has signed a new contract extension which could keep him at the Championship club until 2018.

The 27-year-old has been at St Andrew's since joining from Swindon Town in September 2013 following a loan spell.

Caddis scored an injury-time equaliser when Blues famously drew 2-2 at Bolton to avoid relegation to League One on the final day of the 2013-14 season.

His new deal is for two years, with the option to extend it by another season.

Caddis, who has played 118 times for Blues and scored 12 goals, follows Clayton Donaldson, Demarai Gray and Koby Arthur in agreeing new contracts at St Andrew's this summer.