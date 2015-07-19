Patrick Roberts: Manchester City sign Fulham teenager

From the section

Patrick Roberts has becomes Manchester City's fourth signing of the close season

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Fulham midfielder Patrick Roberts for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old had a year left on his contract at Craven Cottage but handed in a transfer request on Saturday.

Roberts made his Fulham debut at the Etihad Stadium in 2014 and amassed 22 first-team appearances.

He becomes City's third English summer signing, following Liverpool's Raheem Sterling for £49m and Fabian Delph from Aston Villa for £8m.

Who is Patrick Roberts? Born 5 February 1997 in Kingston-upon-Thames Roberts has represented England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 levels He made 17 appearances in the Championship last season for Fulham

