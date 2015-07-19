Patrick Roberts: Manchester City sign Fulham teenager
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Fulham midfielder Patrick Roberts for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old had a year left on his contract at Craven Cottage but handed in a transfer request on Saturday.
Roberts made his Fulham debut at the Etihad Stadium in 2014 and amassed 22 first-team appearances.
He becomes City's third English summer signing, following Liverpool's Raheem Sterling for £49m and Fabian Delph from Aston Villa for £8m.
|Who is Patrick Roberts?
|Born 5 February 1997 in Kingston-upon-Thames
|Roberts has represented England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 levels
|He made 17 appearances in the Championship last season for Fulham
