Ukraine 0-1 Spain

Slovakia qualified for their first European Championship by beating Luxembourg, as Group C winners Spain defeated Ukraine in Kiev.

Vicente Del Bosque's side won courtesy of defender Mario Gaspar's header, with Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas missing a penalty in the first half.

Spain are the holders of the crown, winning the Euros in 2008 and 2012.

Marek Hamsik, Adam Nemec and Robert Mak all netted in the opening 30 minutes of Slovakia's 4-2 victory.

Luxembourg pulled two goals back in the second half through Mario Mutsch and Lars Gerson but Hamsik added another to take his tally to five in qualifying.

Slovakia, who as part of Czechoslovakia won the 1976 European Championship, appeared at their first major tournament as an independent nation at the 2010 World Cup where they stunned holders Italy to reach the last 16.

In the group's other game, Belarus and Macedonia played out a scoreless draw.

Group C

Manager reaction

Slovakia coach Jan Kozak:

"I never doubted qualification for a second.

"This team has character, quality, and I was convinced we could do it. To advance to the European Championships is something fantastic."

Spain boss Vicente del Bosque:

"Ukraine played well but David de Gea was brilliant too.

"Ukraine has a personality that not a lot of sides have and I wish them all the best in the play-offs.

"It was good that we were able to look at some different players and test whether they will be of use.

"It's going to be a problem choosing 23 players but there is still a long way to go."

Line-ups

Ukraine

  • 12Pyatov
  • 17FedetskiyBooked at 77mins
  • 5KucherBooked at 23mins
  • 20Rakitskiy
  • 13Shevchuk
  • 19GarmashSubstituted forRybalkaat 58'minutes
  • 6StepanenkoBooked at 60mins
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 14RotanSubstituted forZinchenkoat 87'minutes
  • 10Konoplyanka
  • 22KravetsSubstituted forSeleznyovat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Boyko
  • 2Kamenyuka
  • 3Pylyavskyi
  • 4Tymoshchuk
  • 8Malinovsky
  • 9Gusev
  • 11Seleznyov
  • 15Budkivsky
  • 16Zinchenko
  • 18Rybalka
  • 21Karavayev
  • 23Shevchenko

Spain

  • 12de GeaBooked at 88mins
  • 17Pérez Martínez
  • 14Etxeita Gorritxategi
  • 15Nacho
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 8Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 36mins
  • 6San JoséBooked at 53mins
  • 10FàbregasSubstituted forMataat 64'minutes
  • 22Isco
  • 9AlcácerSubstituted forBusquetsat 85'minutes
  • 19NolitoSubstituted forAlbaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Casillas
  • 3Piqué
  • 4Bartra
  • 5Busquets
  • 11Pedro
  • 13Mata
  • 16Torres Belén
  • 18Alba
  • 20Cazorla
  • 23Rico
Referee:
Milorad Mazic

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home28
Away11
Shots on Target
Home10
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Ukraine 0, Spain 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ukraine 0, Spain 1.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Mata.

Attempt missed. Evgen Seleznyov (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Serhiy Rybalka (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

David de Gea (Spain) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Evgen Seleznyov (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine. Evgen Seleznyov replaces Artem Kravets.

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine. Alexander Zinchenko replaces Ruslan Rotan.

Offside, Ukraine. Yevhen Konoplyanka tries a through ball, but Ruslan Rotan is caught offside.

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by San José.

Attempt blocked. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Sergio Busquets replaces Paco Alcácer.

Attempt missed. Serhiy Rybalka (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ruslan Rotan.

César Azpilicueta (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ruslan Rotan (Ukraine).

Isco (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).

Thiago Alcántara (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).

Foul by Isco (Spain).

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Etxeita (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by San José with a cross.

Booking

Artem Fedetskiy (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordi Alba (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Artem Fedetskiy (Ukraine).

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Jordi Alba replaces Nolito.

Foul by Nolito (Spain).

Artem Fedetskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nolito (Spain) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Isco.

Attempt missed. Artem Kravets (Ukraine) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Artem Fedetskiy with a cross.

Attempt missed. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Taras Stepanenko.

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Nacho.

Attempt blocked. Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Juan Mata replaces Cesc Fàbregas.

Attempt missed. Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Viacheslav Shevchuk.

Thiago Alcántara (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine).

Booking

Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

César Azpilicueta (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland96211751220
2Czech Rep96121612419
3Turkey9432139415
4Netherlands94141511413
5Latvia9054618-125
6Kazakhstan9027618-122

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium96212141720
2Wales953194518
3Bos-Herze94231410414
4Israel94141511413
5Cyprus94051414012
6Andorra9009434-300

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109012332027
2Slovakia10712178922
3Ukraine106131441019
4Belarus10325814-611
5Luxembourg10118627-214
6North Macedonia10118618-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany107122491522
2Poland1063133102321
3R. of Ireland105321971218
4Scotland1043322121015
5Georgia103071016-69
6Gibraltar100010256-540

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England1010003132830
2Switzerland107032481621
3Slovenia105141811716
4Estonia1031649-510
5Lithuania10316718-1110
6San Marino10019136-351

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland10631168821
2Romania10550112920
3Hungary10442119216
4Finland10334910-112
5Faroe Islands10208617-116
6Greece10136714-76

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria109102251728
2Russia106222151620
3Sweden10532159618
4Montenegro103251013-311
5Liechtenstein10127226-245
6Moldova10028416-122

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy9630146821
2Norway9612128419
3Croatia95311951417
4Bulgaria9225712-58
5Azerbaijan9135716-96
6Malta9027315-122

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal8701115621
2Albania8422105514
3Denmark833285312
4Serbia8215813-54
5Armenia8026514-92
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

