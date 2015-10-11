European Championship Qualifying - Group D
Euro 2016 qualifiers: Poland 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Poland celebrate qualification
Poland qualified along with Germany for Euro 2016

The Republic of Ireland fell one goal short of automatic qualification for Euro 2016 as they lost to Poland and will now have to enter the play-offs.

Grzegorz Krychowiak had given the home side an early lead with a fine strike but Jon Walters quickly equalised with a controversially awarded penalty.

In-form Robert Lewandowski powerfully headed in what proved to be the deciding goal late in the first half.

Republic skipper John O'Shea was sent off late on for a second booking.

Poland qualified automatically behind Germany with the win but an Irish victory or draw of 2-2 or higher in Warsaw would have put the visitors through instead.

The Republic will learn their play-off opponents when the draw is made on 18 October.

The Irish reached Euro 2012 via the play-offs, Giovanni Trapattoni's side beating Estonia 5-1 over two legs.

'Republic confident for play-off'

Controversial penalty incident

Less than two minutes after falling behind to Krychowiak's 20-yard strike, the Republic got a lifeline in the shape of a fortunate penalty award.

Michal Pazdan was deemed guilty of a high boot on Shane Long and the officials decided the foul had happened just inside the penalty box.

It was a close call, but replays showed the actual impact with the Southampton striker's head had taken place just outside.

The Polish protests did not distract Walters, who dispatched a confident penalty for 1-1.

Robert Lewandowski scored his 13th goal of Poland's Euro 2016 qualifying campaign
Robert Lewandowski's winner was his 15th goal in 447 minutes of football

Lewandowski equals Healy's record

Lewandowski restored Poland's lead in the 42nd minute with a powerful and accurately placed header from close to the penalty spot.

That put the Bayern Munich front man on 13 goals for the qualifying campaign, equalling David Healy's record.

Healy scored 13 goals in the qualifying matches for Euro 2008, although they were not enough to earn Northern Ireland a place in the finals.

Lewandowski has now scored 15 goals in his last six games for club and country, including both strikes in Thursday's 2-2 draw in Scotland.

The head in hands moment

Group D

Trailing 2-1, the Republic knew an equalising goal would be just enough to see them pip the Poles to an automatic place in the finals.

And their big chance came with 10 minutes to go. Poland keeper Lukasz Fabianski made a save right on the line after Richard Keogh failed to get a firm enough header on Aiden McGeady's cross.

Manager Martin O'Neill, jumping up on the touchline in excitement, was left with his head in his hands in frustration and disappointment.

"That was the big chance," former Republic midfielder Kevin Kilbane said on BBC Radio 5 live. "He just didn't get the power on it.

"Martin O'Neill's changes did bring Ireland into the game towards the end of the match but I think probably Poland deserved to win.

"It's been a big campaign from Ireland, but now they've got to refocus for the play-offs."

And the Republic will now be without Walters, who was booked, and O'Shea for the play-off first leg.

What they said

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill: "It is disappointing because beating Germany gave us a run at it.

"We maybe did not have the same energy in this match, but it was always going to be difficult with the short turnaround.

"We had a chance to score with Richard Keogh. But we didn't take it, it is gone and we move on."

Ireland defender Seamus Coleman: "There were periods in the group when we would have snatched your hand off for a place in the play-offs. So you have to look at the positives.

"But we are all disappointed. After doing so brilliantly against Germany, we came here full of confidence.

"Now we have got to pick ourselves up, because next month is going to be a big one for us."

Line-ups

Poland

  • 22Fabianski
  • 20Piszczek
  • 15GlikBooked at 74mins
  • 21Pazdan
  • 14Wawrzyniak
  • 10Linetty
  • 8Krychowiak
  • 7OlkowskiSubstituted forBlaszczykowskiat 63'minutes
  • 5MaczynskiSubstituted forSzukalaat 78'minutes
  • 11GrosickiSubstituted forPeszkoat 85'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Cionek
  • 3Jedrzejczyk
  • 4Szukala
  • 6Zielinski
  • 12Boruc
  • 13Kapustka
  • 16Blaszczykowski
  • 17Peszko
  • 18Mila
  • 19Sobiech
  • 23Borysiuk

R. of Ireland

  • 23Randolph
  • 2Coleman
  • 5Keogh
  • 4O'SheaBooked at 90mins
  • 19Brady
  • 8McCarthy
  • 6WhelanBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcGeadyat 58'minutes
  • 14WaltersBooked at 90mins
  • 21Hendrick
  • 11McCleanSubstituted forHoolahanat 73'minutes
  • 9LongSubstituted forKeaneat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 3Wilson
  • 7McGeady
  • 10Keane
  • 12Meyler
  • 13Murphy
  • 15Christie
  • 16Elliot
  • 17McShane
  • 18Gibson
  • 20Hoolahan
  • 22McGoldrick
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamR. of Ireland
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home23
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Poland 2, Republic of Ireland 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Poland 2, Republic of Ireland 1.

Booking

Jonathan Walters (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Walters (Republic of Ireland).

Foul by Slawomir Peszko (Poland).

Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).

Richard Keogh (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to John O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) for a bad foul.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by John O'Shea (Republic of Ireland).

Dangerous play by Karol Linetty (Poland).

James McCarthy (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kamil Glik (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John O'Shea (Republic of Ireland).

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).

Richard Keogh (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John O'Shea (Republic of Ireland).

Booking

Slawomir Peszko (Poland) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Poland. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but Slawomir Peszko is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Wes Hoolahan (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Poland).

Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Poland. Slawomir Peszko replaces Kamil Grosicki.

Attempt missed. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.

Attempt blocked. Kamil Grosicki (Poland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Offside, Poland. Jakub Wawrzyniak tries a through ball, but Kamil Grosicki is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Richard Keogh (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.

Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).

Wes Hoolahan (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Poland. Lukasz Szukala replaces Krzysztof Maczynski.

Foul by Karol Linetty (Poland).

James McCarthy (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.

