Euro 2016 qualifiers: Poland 2-1 Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland fell one goal short of automatic qualification for Euro 2016 as they lost to Poland and will now have to enter the play-offs.

Grzegorz Krychowiak had given the home side an early lead with a fine strike but Jon Walters quickly equalised with a controversially awarded penalty.

In-form Robert Lewandowski powerfully headed in what proved to be the deciding goal late in the first half.

Republic skipper John O'Shea was sent off late on for a second booking.

Poland qualified automatically behind Germany with the win but an Irish victory or draw of 2-2 or higher in Warsaw would have put the visitors through instead.

The Republic will learn their play-off opponents when the draw is made on 18 October.

The Irish reached Euro 2012 via the play-offs, Giovanni Trapattoni's side beating Estonia 5-1 over two legs.

Controversial penalty incident

Less than two minutes after falling behind to Krychowiak's 20-yard strike, the Republic got a lifeline in the shape of a fortunate penalty award.

Michal Pazdan was deemed guilty of a high boot on Shane Long and the officials decided the foul had happened just inside the penalty box.

It was a close call, but replays showed the actual impact with the Southampton striker's head had taken place just outside.

The Polish protests did not distract Walters, who dispatched a confident penalty for 1-1.

Robert Lewandowski's winner was his 15th goal in 447 minutes of football

Lewandowski equals Healy's record

Lewandowski restored Poland's lead in the 42nd minute with a powerful and accurately placed header from close to the penalty spot.

That put the Bayern Munich front man on 13 goals for the qualifying campaign, equalling David Healy's record.

Healy scored 13 goals in the qualifying matches for Euro 2008, although they were not enough to earn Northern Ireland a place in the finals.

Lewandowski has now scored 15 goals in his last six games for club and country, including both strikes in Thursday's 2-2 draw in Scotland.

The head in hands moment

Trailing 2-1, the Republic knew an equalising goal would be just enough to see them pip the Poles to an automatic place in the finals.

And their big chance came with 10 minutes to go. Poland keeper Lukasz Fabianski made a save right on the line after Richard Keogh failed to get a firm enough header on Aiden McGeady's cross.

Manager Martin O'Neill, jumping up on the touchline in excitement, was left with his head in his hands in frustration and disappointment.

"That was the big chance," former Republic midfielder Kevin Kilbane said on BBC Radio 5 live. "He just didn't get the power on it.

"Martin O'Neill's changes did bring Ireland into the game towards the end of the match but I think probably Poland deserved to win.

"It's been a big campaign from Ireland, but now they've got to refocus for the play-offs."

And the Republic will now be without Walters, who was booked, and O'Shea for the play-off first leg.

What they said

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill: "It is disappointing because beating Germany gave us a run at it.

"We maybe did not have the same energy in this match, but it was always going to be difficult with the short turnaround.

"We had a chance to score with Richard Keogh. But we didn't take it, it is gone and we move on."

Ireland defender Seamus Coleman: "There were periods in the group when we would have snatched your hand off for a place in the play-offs. So you have to look at the positives.

"But we are all disappointed. After doing so brilliantly against Germany, we came here full of confidence.

"Now we have got to pick ourselves up, because next month is going to be a big one for us."