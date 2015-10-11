Gibraltar 0-6 Scotland

Steven Fletcher heads in Scotland's third in Faro

Scotland ended their failed Euro 2016 qualifying campaign with a comfortable win over the part-timers of Gibraltar.

Gordon Strachan's side were utterly dominant and rewarded the loyalty of a large travelling support with an emphatic if meaningless win.

A Chris Martin header and Shaun Maloney's curling shot had Scotland two up at half-time.

Steven Fletcher's second-half hat-trick and Steven Naismith's late finish gave the Tartan Army more to cheer.

Crumbs of comfort

Gordon Strachan has guided Scotland to 12 wins, eight defeats and five draws in his reign

The resounding nature of the victory does little to assuage the disappointment at failing to qualify for next year's tournament in France.

The fourth-place finish has already resulted in much soul-searching, not least by the manager who has yet to indicate whether he will still be in charge when qualifying for the 2018 World Cup commences in Malta next September.

The travelling supporters made their thoughts on the matter clear, with renditions of 'Only one Gordon Strachan'. Whether the manager is minded to give them the answer they desire should become clearer in the coming days.

Lessons learned

Whether Strachan learned anything over the course of these 90 minutes that would help him in future preparations - should he stay - is arguable.

The match resembled a training exercise, often a shooting practice, against a team that, for all their endeavour, still looks out of place on the international stage.

Steven Naismith scored Scotland's final goal of their doomed Euro 2016 qualifying campaign

That said, Scotland played some nice football and, with a bit of fortune and care, might even have scored double their final tally. Maloney went close on three occasions before his goal, Fletcher hit a post, Matt Ritchie had a header cleared off the line and Johnny Russell was denied by Jamie Robba from close range.

An assured performance by Andy Robertson - surely the first-choice left back for the next campaign - was another positive element, as was a marauding display on the right by Alan Hutton, free of defensive concerns.

So too the endless willingness and quick-thinking of Maloney, though for him and one or two others in the team another attritional campaign may have limited appeal.

Man of the match - Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher scored his second hat-trick against Gibraltar in the campaign

Fletcher made a strong case for his continuing inclusion up front with his second hat-trick of the campaign against Gibraltar.

Buoyed by his stunning strike against Poland, the striker looked lively throughout and, though frustrated in front of goal in the first period, he headed in Hutton's cross early in the second half.

That was quickly followed by his second - a clever slotted effort in off a post.

But he saved the best till last - a curling shot reminiscent of Thursday's goal, which came off the underside of the bar before nestling in the net.