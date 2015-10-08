Match ends, Republic of Ireland 1, Germany 0.
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Germany
The Republic of Ireland produced a stunning victory over world champions Germany to leave automatic qualification for Euro 2016 in their own hands.
Substitute Shane Long's sublime 70th-minute finish from a long kick by keeper Darren Randolph, on for injured Shay Given, secured a memorable win.
Joachim Low's side dominated possession in Dublin but could not find the net.
The Republic will qualify if they defeat Poland in Warsaw on Sunday.
They are already guaranteed at least a play-off place, with Scotland able to finish no higher than fourth.
Jerome Boateng headed over for the visitors before Ilkay Gundogan, Andre Schurrle and Thomas Muller wasted chances as the Republic recorded the most important win of Martin O'Neill's two-year reign.
What the Republic need to do
Home fans celebrated an astonishing victory wildly at the final whistle, yet O'Neill's men still have work to do if they are to join England and Northern Ireland at next summer's tournament in France.
With one round of games remaining on Sunday, Germany - who entertain Georgia - still top Group D with 19 points from nine games while Poland and the Republic are one point behind on 18.
It all points to a thrilling climax to the qualification campaign.
Victory in Warsaw will seal the Republic's third European Championship qualification, whereas a defeat will mean they would have to qualify through the play-offs.
A draw would leave both Poland and the Republic on 19 points - and as to who would clinch second place (assuming Germany do not lose to Georgia), with head-to-head records the top tiebreaker, here's how it works:
- A 0-0 draw in Warsaw means Poland go through as they will have scored more away goals in meetings between the two sides.
- A 1-1 draw in Warsaw means the head-to-head records would be identical (as the sides drew 1-1 in Dublin), but Poland would go through as they have the better goal difference of the two sides.
- A draw of 2-2 or higher would send the Republic of Ireland through as they will have scored more away goals in meetings between the two sides.
Read Uefa's rules and regulations about qualifying for Euro 2016
Where did this win come from?
Few predicted a Republic of Ireland victory before the game and it looked ominous for the hosts as Germany dominated possession from the start.
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil had a goal disallowed as O'Neill's men lived dangerously and defended deeply.
Yet for all their dominance, the 2014 World Cup winners did not register a shot on target until after half-time.
The Republic's cause was not helped when Shay Given, one of six players aged 30 or over in O'Neill's line-up, went off with a twisted knee shortly before the interval.
Yet the longer the game remained goalless, the more confident the hosts became, with two substitutes combining for the winner.
The Route One winner
The goal was as simple as they come.
A long kick forward by Randolph from his own area landed deep in Germany's half and Long allowed the ball to bounce once before the Southampton forward lashed past a hapless Manuel Neuer with an exquisite finish.
The Republic were forced to endure a tense finish as substitute Schurrle fired wastefully over the bar on the stretch before Muller blazed another chance wide.
The final whistle was greeted with an enormous roar inside the Aviva Stadium as the former European champions - who won Euro 96, having also triumphed in 1972 and 1980 as West Germany - fell to a rare defeat.
Man of the match - Shane Long
What the managers said
Germany manager Joachim Low: "It was an unexpected and totally unnecessary defeat.
"We made our own life difficult. We have to be more ice-cold.
"Ultimately, we lacked the ultimate consequence and the last pass, and then we made a single mistake and it is a goal.
"Normally we score but there are the occasional matches where we make very little out of a lot of chances."
|How the night unfolded
|19:49 BST: Robert Lewandowski puts Poland ahead in Glasgow, before the Republic of Ireland had even kicked off against Germany. 1. Germany 20pts 2. Poland 20pts 3. Republic 16pts 4. Scotland 11pts
|20:32 BST: Matt Ritchie equalises for Scotland with a stunning goal. 1. Germany 20pts 2. Poland 18pts 3. Republic 16pts 4. Scotland 12pts
|21:03 BST: Steven Fletcher puts Scotland ahead for the first time with another brilliant goal as they close in on third place. 1. Germany 20pts 2. Poland 17pts 3. Republic 16pts 4. Scotland 14pts
|21:19 BST: Shane Long stuns Germany with a goal to put Republic of Ireland ahead - and into the top two. 1. Germany 19pts 2. Republic 18pts 3. Poland 17pts 4. Scotland 14pts
|21:35 BST: With the last kick of the game, Robert Lewandowski scrambles in a dramatic equaliser for Poland - eliminating Scotland. 1. Germany 19pts 2. Poland 18pts 3. Republic 18pts 4. Scotland 12pts
Line-ups
R. of Ireland
- 16GivenSubstituted forRandolphat 44'minutes
- 15Christie
- 22Keogh
- 4O'Shea
- 17WardSubstituted forMeylerat 69'minutes
- 8McCarthy
- 21Hendrick
- 19Brady
- 11HoolahanBooked at 89mins
- 18MurphySubstituted forLongat 65'minutes
- 14Walters
Substitutes
- 1Forde
- 2McShane
- 3O'Kane
- 5Pearce
- 6McGoldrick
- 7McGeady
- 9Long
- 10Keane
- 12Meyler
- 13Doyle
- 20Gibson
- 23Randolph
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 6GinterSubstituted forBellarabiat 77'minutes
- 17Boateng
- 5HummelsBooked at 86mins
- 3Hector
- 21GündoganSubstituted forVollandat 84'minutes
- 18Kroos
- 13Müller
- 8Özil
- 11Reus
- 19GötzeSubstituted forSchürrleat 35'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mustafi
- 4Rudy
- 7Schweinsteiger
- 9Schürrle
- 12Leno
- 14Can
- 15Volland
- 16Bellarabi
- 20Kramer
- 22ter Stegen
- 23Kruse
- Referee:
- Carlos Velasco Carballo
- Attendance:
- 50,604
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 1, Germany 0.
Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jonas Hector.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jonas Hector.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jerome Boateng.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jerome Boateng.
Booking
Wes Hoolahan (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wes Hoolahan (Republic of Ireland).
Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Long (Republic of Ireland).
Booking
Mats Hummels (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mats Hummels (Germany).
Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Kevin Volland replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Delay in match Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Darren Randolph.
Attempt saved. Jerome Boateng (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonas Hector.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Karim Bellarabi replaces Matthias Ginter.
Foul by Thomas Müller (Germany).
David Meyler (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.
Attempt missed. Wes Hoolahan (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Walters.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Germany) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Goal!
Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Germany 0. Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Darren Randolph.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. David Meyler replaces Stephen Ward because of an injury.
Delay in match Stephen Ward (Republic of Ireland) because of an injury.
Offside, Germany. Mesut Özil tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Shane Long replaces Daryl Murphy.
Attempt missed. Daryl Murphy (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Republic of Ireland. Wes Hoolahan tries a through ball, but Cyrus Christie is caught offside.
Offside, Germany. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but André Schürrle is caught offside.
Offside, Germany. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.