Tottenham: Hugo Lloris suffers broken wrist

Hugo Lloris
Hugo Lloris has made 122 appearances for Tottenham since joining in 2012

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has suffered a broken wrist and could miss the start of the Premier League season.

Spurs, who begin the 2015-16 campaign at Manchester United on 8 August, provided no details about how the 28-year-old sustained the injury.

Lloris, who arrived at White Hart Lane from Lyon in 2012, is the club's first-choice goalkeeper and made 35 Premier League appearances in 2014-15.

The France number one has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

"He will continue to work alongside the first team squad to build up his fitness in a bid to be ready for the start of the season," Tottenham said in a statement.

Lloris captained France at the 2014 World Cup, and played in all of their games in Brazil.

He signed a five-year extension to his contract last summer.

It leaves Tottenham with Michel Vorm as their only fit senior goalkeeper.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you