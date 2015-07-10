Jack Redshaw: Blackpool sign Morecambe striker

Redshaw scored 12 goals for Morecambe last season

Blackpool have signed Morecambe striker Jack Redshaw for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal

The former Manchester City trainee, 24, joined the Shrimps from Altrincham in 2012 and scored 38 goals in his 129 appearances.

Redshaw is the Seasiders seventh new arrival so far this summer.

"I think the time is right to step up into League One. I'm confident in my own ability and want to be successful," he told the club website.

The deal also includes the option on another year on his contract.

