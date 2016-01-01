BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2015: Fara Williams penalty levels semi-final
Williams penalty levels semi-final
- From the section Women's Football
England level against Japan through Fara Williams's penalty after Toni Duggan was fouled in the box in their 2015 Women's World Cup semi-final in Edmonton.
You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired